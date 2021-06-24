FREDERICK, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.
iHire's recognition marks the company's first time on The Washington Post's list – a testament to iHire's continued growth and ability to foster an engaging environment with a remote workforce. iHire credits its core values – Growth-Focused, Transparent, Collaborative, Accountable, Innovative, Committed, Optimistic, and Inclusive – for maintaining strong employee satisfaction and positive morale throughout COVID-19. iHire was also named an Inc. Best Workplace for 2021 in May.
"We are incredibly proud of how iHire worked together to make the most of a challenging year," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "We not only survived; we thrived. Earning a second prestigious 'Top Workplace' award in 2021 shows how committed every iHire employee has been to keeping our culture alive, while never missing a beat in meeting our customers' job search and recruitment needs."
"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."
To learn more about what makes iHire a top workplace and to see current job openings, visit https://go.ihire.com/9rwb.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work, and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.
About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.
Media Contact
Kristina Kelly, Brand Manager, iHire, (877) 798-4854 x353, Kristina.Kelly@iHire.com
SOURCE iHire