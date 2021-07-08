DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll and recent recipient of Global Payroll Association's global payroll provider of the year award, announces that their Chief Executive Officer, Bob Foster, has been selected as a finalist in Ernst & Young's 2021 Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year Program. Foster has led iiPay to successful growth, new competitive capabilities, and a strong track record of client delivery and relationships.
Ernst & Young, LLP (EY) founded the Entrepreneur of the Year awards and SAP America sponsors the program nationally. This is the 35th year of celebrating the exceptional men and women whose unbounded ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. An independent panel of judges selected Foster as a finalist in this year's awards.
In EY's words, "Every generation has its heroes. Its visionaries. The audacious entrepreneurs who test the limits of the possible and catapult us to what's next and beyond. In this 35th year of these awards, we celebrate the next class in a long line of unstoppable creators and disrupters. These unstoppables stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, ushering in a new age of economic opportunity and prosperity for all."
"I am proud to have been named a finalist for the Southwest EOY Program this year. I credit our dedicated employees whose strong commitment to service excellence and flawless execution has helped iiPay achieve its success." Foster said. "The continued growth that iiPay experienced during the pandemic demonstrated that being able to pivot quickly to accommodate clients' unique and changing needs not only led to success for the client, but builds a strong and lasting partnership."
Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.
About iiPay: iiPay is a service-focused global payroll provider, driven by their innovative cloud-based technology. iiPay's technology solution empowers Payroll, HR and Finance professionals through advanced data management, analytics and business intelligence functionality, enabling the user to access and report on any global data at any time. Focused on outcomes, iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes and simplifies multi-country payroll processes, and ensures compliance in every country for their clients. iiPay is focused on being more than a payroll vendor; instead, it strives to be a true partner and an extension of their clients' payroll teams, rather than an external provider. iiPay's relentless focus on service and software enhancements and the continued expansion of their footprint reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll and the ambition to 'Pay the Planet.'
