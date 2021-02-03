DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll, received the distinguished honor of being selected for the second consecutive year as a winner of the 2020 Dallas 100TM Awards from the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business. iiPay earned this award based on its impressive growth rate, being among the fastest-growing, most dynamic privately held companies in the Dallas area.
"For 30 years, the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business and the Dallas 100TM sponsors have celebrated the innovative spirit, determination and business savvy of area entrepreneurs. The award recognizes the diversity, creativity and resolve it takes to create and sustain a successful business in today's globally competitive environment," said Simon Mak, the Linda A. and Kenneth R. Morris Endowed Director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox. "These companies are the unsung heroes of the Dallas-area economy and are entrepreneurial dynamos."
iiPay was selected for this distinguished recognition based on several key criteria, including being an independent and privately held corporation with an outstanding three-year growth rate. iiPay has achieved total sales growth of 400 percent since 2016. This growth rate is a direct result of continued focus on strong partnerships with its existing clients, new client wins at a rapid pace, and a talented team committed to client service excellence.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award based on the trust in iiPay by large global enterprises that have contributed to our outstanding growth rate. This accelerated growth is a direct result of our global payroll partnership with businesses who have chosen iiPay's proven solution to centralize and standardize their payroll systems across multiple countries," said Bob Foster, iiPay Chief Executive Officer. "Multinational payroll has changed immensely as companies grow globally, face increased compliance complexity, and endeavor to reduce the challenges associated with different currencies, legislation and languages by country."
Those evolving trends for iiPay include an expanded offering and innovation roadmap for clients as well as a database of legislation changes in over 170 countries, which leads to greater governance and compliance. Additionally, iiPay is investing in increased automation and enhanced analytics capabilities. With centralization, iiPay enables global payroll leaders to focus on more decision making through analytics versus manual administrative tasks.
"The iiPay global team works tirelessly and demonstrates an extraordinary level of commitment to ensure payroll success for our global clients. We recognize that global payroll brings unique complexities and compliance challenges that require continued investment in technology innovation, process discipline, and an intense focus on changing the global payroll experience for our clients," said Curtis Holmes, iiPay Chief Operating Officer. "Our innovative solution provides increased transparency, scalability, and visibility to clients in our never-ending quest to be the trusted partner and authority for global payroll."
About iiPay: iiPay is a service-focused global payroll provider, driven by their innovative cloud-based technology. iiPay's technology solution empowers Payroll, HR and Finance professionals through advanced data management, analytics and business intelligence functionality, enabling the user to access and report on any global data at any time. Focused on outcomes, iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes and simplifies multi-country payroll processes, and ensures compliance in every country for their clients. iiPay are focused on being more than a payroll vendor; instead, they strive to be a true partner and an extension of their client's payroll team, rather than an external provider. iiPay currently provide fully managed global payroll services in more than 170 countries. iiPay's relentless focus on service and software enhancements and the continued expansion of their footprint reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll and the ambition to 'Pay the Planet.'
