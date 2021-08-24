CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that five more arcade titles officially licensed by TAITO are coming soon to the iiRcade Platform.
The five TAITO games include: THE LEGEND OF KAGE, THE NEWZEALAND STORY, ARABIAN MAGIC, THUNDER FOX and THE NINJA KIDS.
"TAITO was such an important player in the early days of video games, it revolutionized the industry. I know our iiRcadian family will love playing these classic games at home on their iiRcade machines," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade.
More details on each game, all of which are arcade versions:
THE LEGEND OF KAGE is a side-scrolling hack-and-slash action game that was released on the arcades in 1985. The player takes the role of a mystical hero named Kage, on a mission to rescue Princess Kiri from the hands of fire-breathing monks, castle guards and evil ninjas.
THE NEWZEALAND STORY is a platformer arcade game from 1988. The player controls Tiki, a kiwi who must save his girlfriend Phee-Phee and several of his other kiwi chick friends who have been kidnapped by a large blue leopard seal.
ARABIAN MAGIC is a beat 'em up from 1992 that has seven different stages, each with one of the powerful enemies awaiting the player at the end of each level. Each boss enemy, once defeated, will drop a Jewel which forms a part of the Jewel of Seven Colors. The adventure to restore peace to the kingdom now begins.
THUNDER FOX is a 1990 run-and-gun shooter that takes place in the year 199X, when the world was lost in a vortex of terror. Malicious terrorism gripped the land, the sky, and the sea. There were two brave men who fought against this reign of violence. They were the anti-terrorism team, "THUNDER FOX".
THE NINJA KIDS is a 2D belt-scrolling brawler developed and released by TAITO for arcades in 1990. Players take control of one of four puppet ninja kids -Hanzo, Sasuke, Akane, and Genta as they fight the forces of a satanic cult in a modern-day city.
The five games will soon be added to the iiRcade Game Store.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
About TAITO Corporation
TAITO Corporation (TAITO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. With headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, TAITO operates core businesses such as game arcade operations, manufacturing coin-operated game machines, and mobile phone content services. A seminal part of gaming history, TAITO caused a worldwide sensation with its arcade legend, SPACE INVADERS, and developed such fan favorites as PUZZLE BOBBLE (BUST-A-MOVE) and ARKANOID. Today, TAITO continues to thrill game lovers of all generations by offering both classic and new family-oriented titles on the latest gaming platforms. TAITO delivers a wide range of entertainment experiences with the goal of providing consumers with fresh surprises and new discoveries.
More information on TAITO can be found on the Internet at https://www.TAITO.co.jp/en
