CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, officially licensed by Raw Fury, is now available in the iiRcade Store.
Developed by Brazilian studio Long Hat House, Dandara is a 2D platformer and Metroidvania game that features an innovative control scheme that lets action and exploration happen fluently for gamers. Players take control of the eponymous protagonist and move through the game's world by warping between white surfaces. The game's protagonist and themes are based on the life of Brazilian historical figure, Dandara.
"Platformers play extremely well on arcades and we're excited to work with Raw Fury to bring Dandara to the iiRcade," Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Dandara is another great Metroidvania platformer that the iiRcade community will love."
Nominated by TIME magazine as one of the best games of 2018, Dandara's wonderland comes to life through gorgeous handcrafted pixel art and original soundtrack compositions.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
