CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce the release of a special edition Mayhem Brawler cabinet, now available for pre-order, while quantities last on iiRcade.com.
Mayhem Brawler, developed by Hero Concept, is an urban fantasy themed beat 'em up that brings the 90s arcade vibe to present day. The special edition cabinet design features Mayhem Brawler's comic book-inspired artwork throughout the panels with 128GB of storage and Sanwa controls. It will retail for $599 and a copy of Mayhem Brawler will be included via download code.
"One of my favorite things about Mayhem Brawler is the unique art style of the game and we're very excited to capture that on a new iiRcade cabinet," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade.
iiRcade also announced today the launch of the latest Mayhem Brawler update, 2.1 Wolfpack.
The update allows players to now play as Christina Vasquez, known as "She Wolf". "She Wolf" joins the group of playable officers of the super-powered law enforcement agency known as Stronghold; featuring Dolphin, Star and Trouble.
The update also features a brand new game mode where players can select to play previously completed levels as they wish, depending on the accomplished difficulty level. Arcade mode has been revamped as well by removing story-related elements such as in-game dialogues, cutscenes, etc. Additionally, players will notice a timer in the bottom left corner of the screen.
Playing solo or as co-op, choices the player makes will shape the flow of the story that sees them take on 30 mobs including 12 unique bosses with three different endings in the Mayhem Brawler universe.
Players can use an arsenal of combos and special abilities to make life miserable for those super-powered criminals. Players will also have to fend off a fury of werewolves, resist the hexes of street wizards and confront the megacorp led by vampire houses that dispatch their goons to do their dirty deeds.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring immersive arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Just like all earlier versions of iiRcade, the Mayhem Brawler Edition will also come with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. The full list of currently available games can also be found on the iiRcade store.
