RASTAN is a side-scrolling hack-and-slash action game originally released by TAITO for the arcades in 1987. The player controls a medieval warrior who must defend himself in a mythical world filled with adventure and excitement.
"The RASTAN Series is exciting because of its evolution. Gamers will love the nostalgia aspect as well as advancements with each iteration," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade.
NASTAR (RASTAN SAGA 2) features higher quality music, more weapons, and the ability to block both high and low attacks. The characters are also much larger, and the graphics are more colorful.
WARRIOR BLADE: RASTAN SAGA EPISODE 3 is about the story before RASTAN became King. With the game, RASTAN and his two companions, DEWEY and SOPHIA, travel to the land of Depon in search of treasures. The game It features exceptionally crisp background graphics, as well as sprites that have a large variety of smooth animations.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
About TAITO Corporation
TAITO Corporation (TAITO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. With headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, TAITO operates core businesses such as game arcade operations, manufacturing coin-operated game machines, and mobile phone content services. A seminal part of gaming history, TAITO caused a worldwide sensation with its arcade legend, SPACE INVADERS, and developed such fan favorites as PUZZLE BOBBLE (BUST-A-MOVE) and ARKANOID. Today, TAITO continues to thrill game lovers of all generations by offering both classic and new family-oriented titles on the latest gaming platforms. TAITO delivers a wide range of entertainment experiences with the goal of providing consumers with fresh surprises and new discoveries.
More information on TAITO can be found on the Internet at https://www.TAITO.co.jp/en
