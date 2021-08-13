CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, has launched a Global Leaderboard functionality for 54 of its classic arcade games that are available on the platform.
The Global Leaderboard feature is now available by installing the latest iiRcade software update, version 9.007.010, which users can currently download by restarting their device. This feature allows for the iiRcade community to compete against each other for the high scores in classic arcade games such as R-TYPE, Double Dragon, Kung-Fu Master, Lode Runner and 50 others. Global Leaderboards will continue to be added to other games through future updates.
"Global Leaderboards is a feature we've been getting a lot of requests for since day one and we're really excited about," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The iiRcade community now has bragging rights on the line to see who can stay on top of the leaderboards of their favorites games."
The 54 games currently available with Global Leaderboards include: The Astyanax, Avenging Spirit, Bad Dudes vs. DragonNinja, Batsugun SP, Battle Chopper, Battle K-road, Block Out, Bonanza Bros, Congo Bongo, Dogyuun, Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2, Eggs, Exerion, Fire Shark, FixEight, Ghox, Grind Stormer, Gunbarich, Gunbird, GunForce, GunForce 2, Heavy Smash, Image Fight, In The Hunt, Karate Champ - Player vs Player, Knuckle Bash, Kuhga - Vapor Trail, Kung-Fu Master, Lode Runner, Lode Runner 2, Lode Runner 3, Lode Runner 4, Mat Mania, Minky Monkey, Mysterious Stones, Naughty Boy, Outzone, P-47 The Phantom Fighter, R-TYPE, Saint Dragon, Samurai Aces, Snow Bros 2, Solar Warrior - Xain'd Sleena, Space Bomber, Strikers 1945, Teki paki, Tengai, Tropical Angel, Valtric, Vimana, World Rally: Championship, Zero Wing and Zeroize.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions and currently is $100 off with free shipping (up to $100) and one year best-in-class warranty as part of a Back to School Sale, which ends on September 6, 2021 (or while supplies last). iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
