iiRcade Inc., the ultimate home arcade console for gamers of all ages to own and play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that a special edition RetroMania Wrestling iiRcade cabinet is now available for pre-order on iiRcade.com.
Officially licensed by Retrosoft Studios, LLC, RetroMania Wrestling is the official sequel to the classic arcade game Wrestlefest, which was released in 1991 by Technōs Japan.
RetroMania Wrestling artwork and graphics will be displayed on the premium edition iiRcade cabinet and feature 128GB of memory along with Sanwa Joysticks.
The release of RetroMania Wrestling on iiRcade makes this the first time it will be available on a home-arcade system and will be added to the iiRcade Store when it becomes available.
"The iiRcade Retromania Wrestling cabinet looks fantastic, Jong and his team did an excellent job with the design," said Mike Hermann, CEO of Retrosoft Studios. "We're really happy and excited to give RetroMania fans the ability to play our game on a real arcade machine, just like Wrestlefest in the early 90s."
RetroMania Wrestling is a "pick up and play" arcade wrestling game with beautiful 2D sprites, incredible backgrounds and fast-paced arcade style game play. The modern wrestling game with a retro feel from Retrosoft Studios features wrestlers such as the Road Warriors, Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona, Nick Aldis, and more.
"We have been anxiously awaiting the release of RetroMania Wrestling," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The game looks and plays fantastic on iiRcade and we're really happy with how the cabinet turned out."
RetroMania Wrestling Features:
- 16 Unique, distinct playable wrestlers
- Several match types, including One-on-One matches, Tag Team matches, Steel Cage Matches, and the Battle Royale
- Story Mode and the 10 Pounds of Gold
- Ring entrances with entrance music
- Strategic gameplay that is easy to pick up and play
- Beautiful 2D pixel art animated sprites with over 700 frames of animation and animated backgrounds
- Crowd chants that react to the action on screen
- And much more!
iiRcade enables playing retro arcade games as well as breathtaking modern games on a premium arcade cabinet for both online and offline multiplayer gaming.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices. Currently, over 200 retro arcade and modern games are licensed for iiRcade and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
