SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest's program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
iJoin enables its 40 recordkeeper partners and their retirement plan advisors to collaborate and present highly personalized enrollment and engagement experiences tailored to the individual needs and goals of each user. Custom branded, rules-based communications encourage participant action and create a rich interaction history to underscore plan success to employers.
Steve McCoy, CEO of iJoin offered, "We know that many retirement investors want and need access to affordable investment advice and manage-it-for-me choices. ProNvest's high-touch participant care model is ideally supported by iJoin's data-driven, personalized goal-based experience. We appreciate our shared alignment to the goal of producing better outcomes for millions of savers."
ProNvest's holisitic approach combines personal coaching and learning tools with a "manage-it-for-me" investment management program that drives value for all plan constituents. As a referral partner, ProNvest also helps financial advisors grow their business organically by unlocking access to outside assets.
"We are thrilled to partner with iJoin and introduce providers to ProNvest's full-service managed account program. We have more than 20 years of retirement planning and managed account experience and have helped thousands of advisors grow their businesses," said Stephen Johnson, Executive Vice President at ProNvest. "Because our solution functions as a complement to the work advisors are doing, we have referred millions of dollars in outside assets over the years while also driving higher plan engagement. We're looking forward to working with iJoin and helping advisors continue to thrive and excel by helping to grow their businesses organically. This in turn helps providers to grow by incentivizing more advisors to sell their product."
About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)
The iJoin team is committed to personalizing retirement success™ and making it easy for millions of savers to get on a path to better retirement outcomes. As a financial technology partner to the retirement plan industry, iJoin's goal-based retirement plan experience helps people immediately understand their retirement funding need and encourages action to get on track. iJoin supports financial advisors and recordkeepers with actionable data and tools to more effectively engage both employers and their employees. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 14646 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 125 Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at http://www.ijoinsuccess.com.
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com.
