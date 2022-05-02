WhaleTeq USA is pleased to announce they will be leading an online webinar on May 12th at 2:00pm ET (1:00pm CT), aimed at simplifying ECG Standards testing and familiarizing you with common test types for the industry.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The webinar will take place May 12th at 2:00pm ET (1:00pm CT). Join to learn about the basics of testing various ECG devices including ambulatory, diagnostic, and monitoring ECG equipment.

Register Here: https://hubs.ly/Q018Bv5r0

Contact Ikonix at 1-847-367-4077 or visit our site at http://www.ikonixusa.com. For editorial questions, please contact Mara Naffziger at mara.naffziger@ikonix.com.

Media Contact

Mara Naffziger, Ikonix, 8152360766, mara.naffziger@ikonix.com

 

SOURCE Ikonix

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.