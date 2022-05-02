WhaleTeq USA is pleased to announce they will be leading an online webinar on May 12th at 2:00pm ET (1:00pm CT), aimed at simplifying ECG Standards testing and familiarizing you with common test types for the industry.
LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The webinar will take place May 12th at 2:00pm ET (1:00pm CT). Join to learn about the basics of testing various ECG devices including ambulatory, diagnostic, and monitoring ECG equipment.
Register Here: https://hubs.ly/Q018Bv5r0
