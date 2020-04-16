RICHARDSON, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced the completion of an implementation of its structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The remote, Cloud-based implementation, which was completed in February prior to COVID-19 related shelter in place orders, involves eight imaging centers and three mobile mammography units. Ikonopedia's next generation breast reporting software is designed to help improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations.
The only Cloud-based software provider in its space, Ikonopedia has been providing off-site, remote training and implementation since 2014. As other breast imaging sites implement Ikonopedia software during COVID-19, the company is hosting web-based training sessions for radiologists and center staff to learn how to use the software to facilitate quick adoption and readiness for the resumption of routine patient screening.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 1,200 medical providers representing more than 86 specialties and subspecialties. The System has more than 50 locations in 34 Wisconsin communities, including hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Park Falls and Rice Lake. The practice also opted to utilize the additional language options for patient questionnaires and patient letters to best serve and communicate with their patient population which includes a high Hmong speaking population.
"Our entire team is focused on providing the highest quality care to our patients and Ikonopedia's innovative Cloud-based structured breast reporting system has helped support that goal by eliminating any errors and helping us be more efficient," said Sarah Nielsen, DO, Section Head Breast Imaging, Marshfield Clinic. "Prior to scaling back patients due to COVID-19, the intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools helped improve our productivity. As we anticipate high patient volumes once we're able to re-open, the ability for our radiologists to read faster, while delivering accurate, high quality reports to our referring physicians, will be extremely important."
Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool is now available in dozens of languages and risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.
Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes.
"We are excited to have a customer like Marshfield Clinic that is known for such high quality patient care," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia, "We are excited to help Marshfield and our entire customer base put these efficiency gains to good use once they re-start screening patients after COVID-19."
About Ikonopedia
Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.