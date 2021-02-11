CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illumia Consulting Group today announced Catalyst™, a digital solution designed to enable continuous focus on an organization's performance and culture.
Illumia's Managing Partner, Sanel Kostic said: "Catalyst is a human-centered solution that leverages technology to deliver an ongoing people development process that actually works. We see an organization's culture as a living organism, one that requires care and attention on an ongoing basis. Catalyst enables this through real time insights, highly interactive content, and modular capabilities that allow our clients to proactively nurture their culture journey."
Catalyst is a digital solution that supports an organization's continuous focus on culture. This innovative technology is anchored in 40+ years of research, computer adaptive algorithms, and a deep focus on productive mindsets, habits, and behaviors. The result is a more engaged, collaborative, and nimble workforce that has an immediate and lasting impact on an organization's culture and performance.
About Illumia Consulting Group
Illumia Consulting Group is a management consulting firm focused on delivering performance through people. We cultivate teams that strive to achieve dramatically transformative outcomes — achievements that alter the very DNA of the organization while considering both financial and human elements.
Our approach is anchored in nearly 40 years of research, psychology based effectiveness tools, and substantial results across automotive, aerospace, defense, chemicals, consumer products, financial, government, life sciences, media & entertainment, military, minerals, non profit, public relations, and technology sectors.
