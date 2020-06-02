NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced that it has been selected for the CyberTech100, an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative cybersecurity technology companies that are crucial to the financial industry.
Despite the vast resources financial institutions devote to cybersecurity, one challenge has been especially difficult to solve: the detection and cessation of advanced persistent threats (APTs) before real damage is done. The Illusive Platform enables banking and financial service organizations to reinforce a risk-focused approach, protect both old and new applications, report on and reduce attack risk and reduce security operations center (SOC) noise.
The CyberTech100 showcases companies that are most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry. FinTech Global, a data and research firm, worked with a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 cybertechnology companies to compile the list. The companies that made the final list were acknowledged for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements in cybersecurity.
Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Financial institutions are one of the most high-value targets for attackers who 'follow the money' and those intent on systemic disruption. Illusive lets organizations deploy distributed deceptions at scale, rapidly and without agents, and easily manage an adaptive deception environment. We are proud to serve the finance industry and honored to be part of the CyberTech100."
Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move sideways towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past. For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.
