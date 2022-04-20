As consumers increasingly turn to buying beyond brick-and-mortar, the IMAGE Virtual Biosphere offers a frictionless "edutainment" shopping solution that makes professional skincare approachable for all.
LANTANA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAGE Skincare has launched the IMAGE Virtual Biosphere, a digital-focused approach to engage their existing community of brand loyalists and generate awareness among prospective shoppers while further expanding their entry into the virtual world.
The IMAGE Virtual Biosphere sits at the intersection of entertainment and education, providing an immersive experience for both professionals and consumers. As consumers increasingly turn to buying beyond brick-and-mortar, the Biosphere offers a frictionless "edutainment" shopping solution that makes professional skincare approachable for all.
The Biosphere brings the IMAGE Skincare brand to life in an aesthetic virtual flagship store, with interactive video and 360° displays. Audiences can enter the Biosphere to browse new products, interact with hero ingredients and learn more about treatments in a digitally immersive playground.
As the number-one spa and salon professional skincare brand in the United States, as tracked by Kline, IMAGE Skincare is continuously working to redefine the future of professional skincare. The IMAGE Virtual Biosphere illustrates the brand's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to every facet, both in their innovative product offerings and the evolving digital landscape.
The IMAGE Virtual Biosphere will remain an evergreen initiative in future campaigns and launches and will be redressed with the latest IMAGE Skincare happenings.
March 1, 2022 marked the official launch of the IMAGE Skincare Virtual Biosphere.
To experience the IMAGE Virtual Biosphere, visit https://biosphere.imageskincare.com/
