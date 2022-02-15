AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArtPlayer has developed a mood algorithm which can automatically tag the visual mood of the whole image into eight mood categories: Anger, Disgust, Fear, Sadness, Amusement, Awe, Contentment and Excitement. The mood algorithm is developed using image recognition technology based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.
ArtPlayer is offering the mood algorithm as an API for use cases such as tag, sort and search your own images by mood. For example to museums, media and e-commerce companies with large image collections.
Research has shown that positive moods give a kind of rosy-colored glasses effect, which makes products seem more desirable. Conversely, negative moods will have an unwanted effect on purchasing decisions.
Morten Kryger, Managing Director, ArtPlayer:
"According to the old saying, this applies not least to images: An image says more than 1,000 words, where especially positive images can boost the conversion rate and thus increase the percentage of visitors to a website that converts to customers or a desired action. Several examples have shown that you can increase the conversion rate by 10-40% switching to more positive and engaging images."
For additional ArtPlayer Mood API information visit https://www.artplayer.com/mood-api.html
Contact:
Morten Kryger
Managing Director
ArtPlayer
+45 30 426384
mk(at)artplayer(dot)com
Media Contact
Morten Kryger, Cumedin ApS, +45 30426384, mk@artplayer.com
SOURCE ArtPlayer