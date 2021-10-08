LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImageCat today announced the availability of JBA's latest global 30m resolution flood data on its exposure management and underwriting platforms Inhance® and FacFinder. JBA is the first risk management company to offer flood mapping and probabilistic flood modelling on a truly global scale. This new dataset will enable ImageCat's insurance and non-insurance clients to better understand and manage their flood exposure at any location worldwide.
"We are very excited to see our global flood data available via ImageCat's platforms," said Matt Reid Managing Director at JBA Risk Management USA. "The powerful combination of best-in-class data and workflow focused analytics enables our joint clients to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently ultimately leading to better management of flood related risks."
JBA provides river and surface water flood maps for every country globally at 30m resolution. This enables clients to take a globally consistent view of flood risk. In addition, many countries are modeled at 5m resolution with the inclusion of coastal flooding where appropriate. These flood maps are combined with JBA's Global Flood Event Set and revolutionary new technology to form the basis of the world's first global probabilistic flood modelling.
"This new update is a continuation of ImageCat and JBA's already established relationship to bring JBA's flood data products to the insurance market," said Shubharoop Ghosh, Vice President of Data Services at ImageCat. "We are fully committed to working with JBA Risk Management and our platform technologies to address the complex issue of flood risk in a changing climate for our clients."
ImageCat's flagship exposure product, Inhance®, is a ground-breaking solution to exposure data problems and provides a suite of analysis tools to help (re)insurers, managing general agents and brokers visualise their property exposures in terms of completeness, accuracy, and appropriateness.
FACFinder™ is an exposure aggregation and hazard mapping platform for Facultative Insurance underwriters that allows them to monitor exposure aggregation and perform better risk analysis. It provides a quick and simple way to identify existing risk locations and their exposure to hazards and allows them to understand the impacts of adding new facultative locations to their book of business.
To learn more about how JBA flood data can help your business, please join the Inhance October Data Partner Spotlight by registering here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yNIjrIfLTDqaejnXgU1uiA
About JBA
JBA Risk Management (http://www.jbarisk.com) is a leading provider of flood risk science offering best-in-class flood maps, models, analytics and consultancy to the re/insurance and non-insurance sectors, including mortgage providers and property search companies, governments, the international banking community and NGOs. With a collaborative team of expert scientists, hydrologists, mathematicians, and engineers, JBA use pioneering science to stay at the forefront of flood modelling innovation Headquartered in the UK with offices in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe, JBA Risk Management is part of the JBA Group founded in 1995.
About ImageCat
ImageCat (http://www.imagecatinc.com) is an international risk management innovation company supporting the global risk and catastrophe management needs of the insurance industry, governments, and NGOs. As a leading provider of risk and disaster management technologies, ImageCat is highly regarded for cutting-edge products, services, and R&D activities, targeting decision support needs at all phases of the disaster management cycle.
