SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in identity management software, today announced that on August 19, 2020 the Company will report financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2020 shortly after the close of the stock market. The Company will host an investor update the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET).
ImageWare invites participants to submit questions via email to our Investor Relations representative terri@bibimac.com for receipt by end of business on Friday, August 14th.
To listen to the investor update and replay please click HERE. The replay will be available for at least 90 days on the Company's website at https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/
About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing millions of identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data. www.iwsinc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Media Contact:
Jessica Belair
Veritas Lux
(310) 717-0877
jessica@veritaslux.com
Investor Relations:
Harvey Bibicoff, CEO,
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
(818) 379-8500
harvey@bibimac.com