MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaginea Technologies Inc., a leading enterprise innovation services company, today announced the launch of a cool new feature - Pic2Card - an automatic image to card converter in Microsoft's open-source card-based framework, Adaptive Cards.
To keep up with the fast-paced customer expectation and provide engaging content, the layouts of mobile and web applications are moving away from page-based to card-based designs. This concept is gaining wider adoption across a spectrum of platforms and applications. Sensing this trend early in the market, Microsoft launched the card-based framework, Adaptive Cards, in 2017.
Pic2Card enables users to upload an image (in png, jpg, etc.) and automatically convert it to an adaptive card, which is a platform-agnostic UI snippet in JSON format. Pic2Card is powered by a combination of Computer Vision, Deep Learning, and Heuristic Models that understands the objects and formatting in an image.
The Director of Engineering at Imaginea, Vasanthakumar S., is excited about the prospect of converting an image into a working prototype, and he says, "While continuing to support the future version of Adaptive Cards requirement, we are also planning to replicate the Pic2Card approach for mobile and web application development as well, where users can upload the image screens of mobile apps to receive a working prototype of iOS and Android apps." This is expected to open new possibilities and transformational developer experience in front-end development.
Last year, Imaginea became the first non-Microsoft contributor to the Adaptive Cards GitHub repository by designing and building a card renderer using React Native technology for the cross-platform app development community to build rich interactive cards. Card-based mobile and web apps support hyper-personalization and bolster user engagement.
"Content with great visual experience is the driving force behind successful apps and experiences. Deeper understanding of the technology behind such experiences gained through feature contributions for the Adaptive Cards has helped us adopt this technology successfully for our customer projects. We are sure we will achieve greater heights with the Pic2Card converter while contributing to the development community at the same time," says Suresh Babu, CRO, Imaginea.
Says Matt Hidinger, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Corp: "The Adaptive Card Designer is a great tool for developers and designers. The new Pic2Card feature by Imaginea empowers those who are more familiar with traditional design tools to rapidly get started building beautiful Adaptive Cards."
Developers can access the Pic2Card feature as open-source codes in the Microsoft GitHub repository.
