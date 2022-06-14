New offering already meets emerging CMS digital quality measures (dQMs), HEDIS reporting and FHIR standards, and supports Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) capabilities
OREM, Utah, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced today that it has launched a new Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering for health payers.
As a one-stop-shop offering of technology and proven services, the new DaaS solution meets the new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effort to transition all quality measures used in its reporting programs to digital quality measures (dQMs).
With the dQMs effort requiring HIT developers to support Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) Release 4 and specific data standards, the new DaaS offering ingests all patient data and converts it into FHIR-based records – removing the burden from payers to make this conversion. The new DaaS solution supports IMAT's Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) capabilities for accessing comprehensive supplemental data, and supporting risk assessment accuracy and quality parameters.
The combined offering also helps to reduce the manual effort required by payers to extract Supplemental Clinical Data for HEDIS reporting.
"Our main objective of this new DaaS offering is to leverage all clinical data regardless of the format to meet HEDIS, risk management and dQMs requirements – ultimately providing easy access to actionable, clean and validated data," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "Thanks to the advance design of our innovations and our comprehensive services, we allow our clients to gain results from the data, and remove any challenges with meeting new standards."
The new DaaS solution is an extension of IMAT's new Value-Based products and services for payers, states and HIEs. These new clustering and SaaS-based solutions, as well as the company's new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) designation, enable trusted data for enhancing quality reporting and better care outcomes.
Through the company's work with the NCQA, IMAT Solutions offers a wide-range of resources and skill sets to help health payers to have the highest level of clarity and confidence in their health data.
###
About IMAT Solutions
IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE IMAT Solutions