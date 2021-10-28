NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including: its strongest Global Box Office, Revenue, and Gross Margin in the pandemic era; a sharp reduction in net loss attributable to common shareholders from ($47.2) to ($8.4) million, reported loss per share from ($0.80) to ($0.14), and adjusted loss per share from ($0.75) to ($0.08); and solid improvement in adjusted EBITDA which increased from ($0.3) to $13.1 million — demonstrating a significant turning point in the global box office with pent up consumer demand for The IMAX Experience® continuing to gain momentum as theaters reopen around the world.

"The third quarter was a major turning point for IMAX. We delivered over $142 million in Global Box Office, a clear sign of significant pent up consumer demand with momentum accelerating into a pre-pandemic September performance and all-time Company record in October, which is on track to be one of the top ten months in the company's history," said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. "The power of the IMAX theatrical window for blockbuster films is clear as we continue to draw moviegoers to the theaters, gain market share, and grow our relationships with local exhibitors, studios, and filmmakers."

"IMAX's asset-lite model again proved to be a strong differentiator, helping us to deliver year-over-year growth in revenue and achieve another quarter of improved operating results. These results are also reflected in our balance sheet, where our excess liquidity provides security and capital allocation flexibility."

"As anticipated, the domestic market continued its recovery with sequential growth in box office. Local language box office was also a strong performer which already eclipsed our record breaking 2019 local language box office. We are seeing greater confidence in the overall slate as well, as the IMAX-friendly franchise-heavy schedule has solidified through 2022."

"We feel confident that the table is set for a continued rebound in domestic and international blockbuster moviegoing which is reflected in our decision to opportunistically repurchase shares. With solid operating momentum, strong market share and multiple tentpole films set to be released in the remainder Q4 and 2022, IMAX is well positioned to deliver and strengthen our position as one of the world's premier entertainment experience."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended







September 30,



In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data



2021





2020





YoY %

Change



Total Revenue



$

56.6





$

37.3







51.9

%



























Gross Margin



$

27.5





$

3.8







617.9

%

Gross Margin (%)





48.6

%





10.3

%



































Net Loss attributable to common shareholders



$

(8.4)





$

(47.2)







82.3

%

Diluted Net Loss per share attributable to common shareholders



$

(0.14)





$

(0.80)







82.5

%

Adjusted Net Loss attributable to common shareholders(1)



$

(5.0)





$

(44.6)







88.7

%

Adjusted Net Loss per share attributable to common shareholders(1)



$

(0.08)





$

(0.75)







89.3

%



























Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common

shareholders(1)



$

13.1





$

(0.3)





N/A



Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%) (1)





26.3

%





(0.8)

%



N/A







_______________





(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

 

 

Third Quarter and September Year-to-Date Segment Results(1)





IMAX Technology

Network





IMAX Technology Sales and

Maintenance























































In millions of U.S. Dollars



Revenue





Gross

Margin

(Margin

Loss)

Gross

Margin

%





Revenue





Gross

Margin





Gross

Margin %



3Q21



$

25.6





$

10.9







42.7

%



$

27.7







$

14.9







53.8

%

3Q20



11.4







0.6







5.2

%



23.7









9.4







39.6

%

% change





125.3

%



N/A















17.1

%







58.8

%





























































YTD 3Q21



$

65.5





$

29.7







45.3

%



$

73.4







$

38.1







51.9

%

YTD 3Q20





28.4







(3.1)







(11.0)

%





43.4









14.3







33.0

%

% change





131.1

%



N/A















69.2

%







165.6

%













_______________





(1)

Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 for additional segment information.

 

IMAX Technology Network

  • IMAX Technology Network revenues increased to $25.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.4 million in the prior-year period. The continued reopening of the Company's network, particularly in the US, and strong performance of Hollywood releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.
  • Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network of $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased by more than $10 million as improved box office performance drove higher revenue and margin expansion.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

  • IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues increased to $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $23.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was the result of higher IMAX Maintenance revenue associated with the continued reopening of the Company's global network offset by a fewer number of IMAX theater system installations.
  • Total gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance increased to $14.9 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was the result of higher maintenance revenue partially offset by an increase in associated costs as a result of a return to more normal business activities.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $193.0 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $241.0 million as of September 30, 2021.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2021 increased to 59.2 million, compared to 58.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 317 thousand of its shares at an average price of $14.53 for a total of $4.6 million. IMAX China repurchased 3.6 million shares at an average price of $1.40 per share for a total of $5 million. A total of $84.8 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which was extended an additional year through to June 2022.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior,  plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of IMAX Theater System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to recent consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure to convert IMAX Theater System backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; the failure to fully realize the projected cost savings and benefits from any of the Company's restructuring initiatives; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in our periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements; (iii) IMAX Systems, (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) New Business Initiatives; (vii) Film Distribution; and (viii) Film Post-Production. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following four categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i)

IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangement ("JRSA") segment;





(ii)

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment;





(iii)

New Business Initiatives, which is a segment that includes activities related to the exploration of new lines of business and new initiatives outside of the Company's core business; and





(iv)

Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the licensing of film content, the distribution of films primarily for the Company's institutional theater partners (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services (through the Film Post-Production segment).

 

 

IMAX Network and Backlog

















Three Months

Ended September 30,



Theater System Signings:



2021





2020



New IMAX Theater Systems:

















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





4







8



Hybrid joint revenue sharing arrangements













Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements





5









         Total new IMAX theaters Systems





9







8



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems





2







2



   Total IMAX Theater System signings





11







10

























Three Months

Ended September 30,



Theater System Installations:



2021





2020



New IMAX Theater Systems:

















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





6







9



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements





2







1



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements





6







8



         Total new IMAX Theater Systems





14







18



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems





3







5



   Total IMAX Theater System installations





17







23

























September 30,



Theater System Backlog:



2021





2020



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





182







193



Hybrid joint revenue sharing arrangements





139







146



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements





185

(1)





206

(1)

Total Theater System backlog





506

(2)





545

(3)























September 30,



Theater Network:



2021





2020



Commercial Multiplex Theaters

















   Sales and sales-type lease arrangements





676







661



   Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements





144







139



   Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements





760







742



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters





1,580







1,542



   Commercial Destination Theaters





12







13



   Institutional Theaters





72







77



Total Theater network(4)





1,664







1,632







_______________





(1)

Includes 44 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2020 — 46).





(2)

Includes 148 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 90 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations.





(3)

Includes 155 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations.





(4)

Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed theaters.

 

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









September 30,





September 30,









2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues

































Technology sales



$

13,160





$

15,753





$

34,508





$

24,102



Image enhancement and maintenance services





30,588







14,589







76,914







39,109



Technology rentals





10,219







4,473







26,708







10,307



Finance income





2,635







2,441







8,181







7,495











56,602







37,256







146,311







81,013



Costs and expenses applicable to revenues

































Technology sales





6,230







9,222







17,779







15,637



Image enhancement and maintenance services





16,461







16,989







38,582







42,049



Technology rentals





6,424







7,216







19,579







22,100











29,115







33,427







75,940







79,786



Gross margin





27,487







3,829







70,371







1,227



Selling, general and administrative expenses





28,377







24,815







82,393







83,247



Research and development





2,025







1,130







5,696







4,562



Amortization of intangibles





1,255







1,349







3,586







4,014



Credit loss (reversal) expense, net





(3,317)







3,925







(4,884)







15,582



Asset impairments























1,151



Legal judgment and arbitration awards

















(1,770)









Loss from operations





(853)







(27,390)







(14,650)







(107,329)



Realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)





30







1,575







5,311







(939)



Retirement benefits non-service expense





(117)







(186)







(347)







(432)



Interest income





538







586







1,680







1,842



Interest expense





(1,540)







(2,391)







(5,534)







(4,620)



Loss before taxes





(1,942)







(27,806)







(13,540)







(111,478)



Income tax expense





(4,402)







(19,349)







(9,416)







(24,606)



Equity in losses of investees, net of tax









(1,329)













(1,858)



Net Loss





(6,344)







(48,484)







(22,956)







(137,942)



Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(2,034)







1,275







(9,473)







15,412



Net loss attributable to common shareholders



$

(8,378)





$

(47,209)





$

(32,429)





$

(122,530)



Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders -

      basic and diluted:



























Net loss per share — basic and diluted



$

(0.14)





$

(0.80)





$

(0.55)





$

(2.06)







































Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):



































Basic





59,244







58,859







59,207







59,360





Fully Diluted





59,244







58,859







59,207







59,360



Additional Disclosure:

































Depreciation and amortization



$

14,899





$

13,816





$

40,570





$

40,699



 

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)







September 30,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

193,008





$

317,379



Accounts receivable, net





82,728







56,300



Financing receivables, net





135,202







131,810



Variable consideration receivables, net





42,540







40,526



Inventories





38,245







39,580



Prepaid expenses





11,863







10,420



Film assets, net





5,347







5,777



Property, plant and equipment, net





260,852







277,397



Investment in equity securities





1,089







13,633



Other assets





18,514







21,673



Deferred income tax assets, net





18,652







17,983



Goodwill





39,027







39,027



Other intangible assets, net





24,094







26,245



Total assets



$

871,161





$

997,750



Liabilities

















Accounts payable



$

15,584





$

20,837



Accrued and other liabilities





98,272







99,354



Revolving credit facility borrowings, net





9,486







305,676



Convertible notes, net





223,265









Deferred revenue





86,442







87,982



Deferred income tax liabilities





17,642







19,134



Total liabilities





450,691







532,983



Commitments and contingencies

















Non-controlling interests





760







759



Shareholders' equity

















Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.

















59,082,275 issued and 59,081,999 outstanding (December 31, 2020 — 58,921,731

issued and 58,921,008 outstanding)





413,531







407,031



Less: Treasury stock, 276 shares at cost (December 31, 2020 — 723)





(4)







(11)



Other equity





161,524







180,330



Statutory surplus reserve





3,932









Accumulated deficit





(241,440)







(202,849)



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(637)







988



Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders





336,906







385,489



Non-controlling interests





82,804







78,519



Total shareholders' equity





419,710







464,008



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

871,161





$

997,750



 

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2021





2020



Operating Activities





















Net loss



$



(22,956)





$



(137,942)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization







40,570









40,699



Amortization of deferred financing costs







1,749









595



Credit loss (reversal) expense, net







(4,884)









15,582



Write-downs







878









13,339



Deferred income tax (benefit) expense







(1,687)









23,142



Share-based and other non-cash compensation







18,558









16,345



Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)







555









(394)



Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses







(5,311)









939



Equity in losses of investees















1,858



Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable







(24,336)









30,350



Inventories







653









(10,278)



Film assets







(10,035)









(6,177)



Deferred revenue







(1,434)









5,233



Changes in other operating assets and liabilities







(11,902)









(24,109)



Net cash used in operating activities







(19,582)









(30,818)



Investing Activities





















Purchase of property, plant and equipment







(2,353)









(658)



Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements







(5,361)









(5,289)



Acquisition of other intangible assets







(3,399)









(1,661)



Proceeds from sale of equity investment







17,769











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities







6,656









(7,608)



Financing Activities





















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net







223,675











Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes







(1,163)











Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes







(19,067)











Revolving credit facility borrowings







3,600









280,244



Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings







(300,243)











Credit facility amendment fees paid







(474)









(1,026)



Repurchase of common shares







(4,610)









(36,624)



Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China







(5,016)









(1,534)



Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units















(3,086)



Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested







(3,045)









(251)



Common shares issued - stock options exercised







883











Dividends paid to non-controlling interests







(5,027)









(4,214)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities







(110,487)









233,509



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash







(958)









630



(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during period







(124,371)









195,713



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period







317,379









109,484



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$



193,008





$



305,197



 

 





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,







September 30,



In millions of U.S. Dollars



2021





2020







2021







2020



Revenue





































IMAX Technology Network:





































IMAX DMR



$

15,701





$

6,886







$

39,438







$

18,061



Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, contingent rent





9,887







4,473









26,108









10,307









25,588







11,359









65,546









28,368



IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance:





































IMAX Systems





13,236







17,437









35,117









27,674



Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, fixed fees





1,036







57









3,776









1,196



IMAX Maintenance





13,055







5,855









33,196









13,225



Other Theater Business(1)





363







307









1,283









1,261









27,690







23,656









73,372









43,356



New Business Initiatives





1,238







378









2,554









1,488



Film Distribution and Post-Production





1,598







1,865









4,001









7,541









56,114







37,258









145,473









80,753



Other





488







(2)









838









260



Total revenues



$

56,602





$

37,256







$

146,311







$

81,013









































Gross Margin (Margin Loss)





































IMAX Technology Network:





































IMAX DMR(2)



$

7,293





$

3,079







$

22,405







$

7,492



Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, contingent rent(2)





3,626







(2,491)









7,299









(10,610)









10,919







588









29,704









(3,118)



IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance:





































IMAX Systems (2)





8,086







8,671









21,646









14,497



Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, fixed fees(2)





280







(117)









783









110



IMAX Maintenance





6,462







794









15,360









(355)



Other Theater Business





64







31









269









77









14,892







9,379









38,058









14,329



New Business Initiatives





1,189







372









2,281









1,245



Film Distribution and Post-Production (2)(3)





416







(6,061)









997









(9,392)









27,416







4,278









71,040









3,064



Other





71







(449)









(669)









(1,837)



Total Segment Margin (Margin Loss)



$

27,487





$

3,829







$

70,371







$

1,227







_______________





(1)

Principally includes after-market sales of IMAX projection system parts and 3D glasses.





(2)

IMAX DMR gross margin includes marketing costs of $3.2 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively). JRSA gross margin includes advertising, marketing and commission expense of $0.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively). IMAX Systems gross margin includes marketing and commission costs of $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively). Film Distribution segment gross margin includes marketing expense of $nil and less than $0.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively).





(3)

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Film Distribution segment results include impairment losses of $5.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively, to write-down the carrying value of certain documentary and alternative content film assets due to a decrease in projected box office totals and related revenues based on management's regular quarterly recoverability assessments. No such charges incurred in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

 

 

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (v) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net loss attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; and (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; (iv) legal judgment and arbitration awards; and (v) the gain or loss from equity accounted investments.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net (loss) income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1)







Attributable to

Non-controlling





Less:











Attributable to

Non-controlling





Less:













Interests and





Attributable to





Attributable to





Interests and





Attributable to





Attributable to







Common





Non-controlling





Common





Common





Non-controlling





Common







Shareholders





Interests





Shareholders





Shareholders





Interests





Shareholders



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





























































Reported net loss



$



(6,344)





$



2,034





$



(8,378)





$



(48,484)





$



(1,275)





$



(47,209)



Add (subtract):





























































Income tax expense (benefit)







4,402









634









3,768









19,349









(503)









19,852



Interest expense, net of interest income







261









(90)









351









1,509









(81)









1,590



Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

   amortization







14,899









1,723









13,176









13,816









1,182









12,634



Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)







741

















741









296

















296



EBITDA



$



13,959





$



4,301





$



9,658





$



(13,514)





$



(677)





$



(12,837)



Share-based and other non-cash compensation







6,226









233









5,993









5,495









292









5,203



Realized and unrealized investment gains







(30)

















(30)









(1,575)









(484)









(1,091)



(Recoveries) write-downs, including asset

impairments and credit loss expense







(2,901)









(381)









(2,520)









10,458









3,324









7,134



Loss from equity accounted investment































1,329

















1,329



Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility



$



17,254





$



4,153





$



13,101





$



2,193





$



2,455





$



(262)



Revenues attributable to common

   shareholders(3)







56,602









6,699









49,903









37,256









5,825









31,431



Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

   shareholders







30.5

%







62.0

%







26.3

%







5.9

%







42.1

%







(0.8)

%



































































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1)





For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1)







Attributable to

Non-controlling





Less:











Attributable to

Non-controlling





Less:













Interests and





Attributable to





Attributable to





Interests and





Attributable to





Attributable to







Common





Non-controlling





Common





Common





Non-controlling





Common







Shareholders





Interests





Shareholders





Shareholders





Interests





Shareholders



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





























































Reported net loss



$



(42,500)





$



11,174





$



(53,674)





$



(116,590)





$



(12,231)





$



(104,359)



Add (subtract):





























































Income tax expense







11,314









3,209









8,105









29,388









5,549









23,839



Interest expense, net of interest income







3,642









(355)









3,997









2,564









(388)









2,952



Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

   amortization







52,575









5,009









47,566









58,553









4,737









53,816



Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)







2,056

















2,056









728

















728



EBITDA



$



27,087





$



19,037





$



8,050





$



(25,357)





$



(2,333)





$



(23,024)



Share-based and other non-cash compensation







24,251









1,050









23,201









22,518









885









21,633



Realized and unrealized investment gains







(4,169)









(1,218)









(2,951)









(1,087)









(364)









(723)



Write-downs, including asset impairments and

   credit loss expense







3,410









(603)









4,013









32,743









8,590









24,153



Legal judgment and arbitration awards







2,335

















2,335



























Loss from equity accounted investments































1,799

















1,799



Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility



$



52,914





$



18,266





$



34,648





$



30,616





$



6,778





$



23,838



Revenues attributable to common

   shareholders(3)







202,301









30,744









171,557









205,292









19,486









185,806



Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common

   shareholders







26.2

%







59.4

%







20.2

%







14.9

%







34.8

%







12.8

%





_______________





(1)

The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to the Credit Facility Agreement which, among other things, suspends the Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio financial covenant in the Credit Agreement through the first quarter of 2022 and, once re-established, permits the Company to use EBITDA from the third and fourth quarters of 2019 in lieu of EBITDA for the corresponding quarters of 2021.





(2)

The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(3)



          





Three months ended

September 30, 2021





Three months ended

September 30, 2020





12 months ended

September 30, 2021





12 months ended

September 30, 2020



Total revenues













$



56,602















$



37,256















$



202,301













$



205,292



Greater China revenues



$



22,203















$



19,346















$



101,957















$



64,489











Non-controlling interest ownership

percentage(4)







30.17

%

















30.11

%

















30.15

%

















30.22

%









Deduction for non-controlling interest share of

revenues

















(6,699)



















(5,825)



















(30,744)

















(19,486)



Revenues attributable to common shareholders













$



49,903















$



31,431















$



171,557













$



185,806



 

(4)     Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share





Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations







Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021







September 30, 2020



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)



Net Loss







Per Share







Net Loss







Per Share



Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders



$

(8,378)







$

(0.14)







$

(47,209)







$

(0.80)



Adjustments(1):







































Share-based compensation





5,876









0.10









5,019









0.09



COVID-19 government relief benefits(2)





(2,048)









(0.03)









(2,084)









(0.03)



Unrealized investment gains





(30)

















(1,091)









(0.02)



Tax impact on items listed above





(452)









(0.01)









611









0.01



Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer

indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries





















129











Adjusted net loss(1)



$

(5,032)







$

(0.08)







$

(44,625)







$

(0.75)











































Weighted average basic shares outstanding















59,244



















58,859



Weighted average diluted shares outstanding















59,244



















58,859









Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021







September 30, 2020



(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Net Loss







Per Share







Net Loss







Per Share



Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders



$

(32,429)







$

(0.55)







$

(122,530)







$

(2.06)



Adjustments(1):







































Share-based compensation





17,675









0.30









15,262









0.26



COVID-19 government relief benefits(3)





(5,513)









(0.09)









(5,235)









(0.08)



Legal judgment and arbitration awards





(1,770)









(0.03)



















Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses





(3,740)









(0.06)









661









0.01



Tax impact on items listed above





(1,417)









(0.02)









(584)









(0.01)



Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries





381









0.01









13,014









0.21



Adjusted net loss(1)



$

(26,813)







$

(0.45)







$

(99,412)







$

(1.67)











































Weighted average basic shares outstanding















59,207



















59,360



Weighted average diluted shares outstanding















59,207



















59,360







_______________





(1)

Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.





(2)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $2.0 million in COVID-19 government relief benefits (2020 — $2.0 million), as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($1.5 million) (2020 — $1.6 million), Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($0.5 million) (2020 — $0.3 million) and Research and Development ($nil) (2020 — $0.1 million) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(3)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $5.5 million in COVID-19 government relief benefits (2020 — $5.2 million), as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($4.1 million) (2020 — $4.5 million), Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($1.4 million) (2020 — $0.6 million) and Research and Development ($nil) (2020 — $0.1 million) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

 

 

Free Cash Flow  







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)



September 30, 2021





September 30, 2021



Net cash used in operating activities



$



(2,566)





$



(19,582)



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities







(4,720)









6,656



Free cash flow



$



(7,286)





$



(12,926)



 

 

