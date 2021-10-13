NOVI, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suppliers are always looking for ways to leverage new business partnerships to give you the best possible customer experience. One area recently identified as an opportunity for growth was with IMCO's order fulfillment and shipping systems.
As a result, Berkshire eSupply announced that they have partnered with IMCO Carbide Tool to act as their Fulfillment Center effective October 11th, 2021!
This partnership gives IMCO Carbide Tool access to a state-of-the-art distribution system and Industry 4.0 technologies built for streamlining inventory management and transportation. This will help IMCO to manage shipping costs, improve long term shipping abilities, and open future opportunities for maintaining inventory in multiple locations around the U.S.
