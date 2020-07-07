BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced it has completed its HIPAA compliance assessment for its customer interaction management platform, IMIconnect, as well as its interactive marketing cloud and contact center applications. This assessment ensures patient and health information are processed in accordance with the privacy and security rules of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996). This is the federal law that dictates data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding protected health information (PHI) and electronic protected health information (ePHI) of individuals.
The completion of this compliance assessment comes at a critical time. A recent study by Frost & Sullivan reports telehealth is expected to grow sevenfold by 2025. Consumers are quickly adapting to new technologies with a 76% satisfaction rate reported by a recent survey form McKinsey & Company. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate this trend, with healthcare companies moving patient interactions to digital channels in order to facilitate contactless care while maintaining the high standard of service that patients demand.
"As digital health channels and options increase, the importance of providing a secure infrastructure and compliant products to protect personal health information is critical for our clients and partners," says Steve Murphy, Chief Information Officer at IMImobile, North America, "This is just one of the many ways in which we continue to transform how organizations and consumers interact with each other".
Globally, IMImobile's product suite enables business-critical healthcare communications for a wide range of healthcare companies, including Walgreens, McKesson and the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.
IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.
IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organizations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Best Buy, IHG, McKesson, Walgreens and more.
IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices Boca Raton, Dubai, Hyderabad, Johannesburg and Toronto, and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.