Supporting increased demand for remote suicide prevention helpline responders through digital channels
TORONTO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC today announced it has launched a new program with Crisis Services Canada (CSC) to enhance real-time text message functionality for its responders in order to meet the higher demand for its suicide prevention services since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The program, which was set up in just 72 hours, has been in use since April and has been instrumental in helping those in need of immediate assistance. The solution enables real-time, two-way conversations between responders and help-seekers, while also allowing flexibility for the responders to handle multiple interactions asynchronously to improve response time. To start a conversation, the user simply sends a text message to the CSC shortcode.
"We are always looking to use our technology in ways that support the areas in which we live and work. I am particularly proud of this solution and its ability to have an immediate, positive impact on our community," states Bruce Bales, CEO of IMImobile North America.
"CSC is guided by several core goals and principles. We believe that partnerships are the key to increasing services and improving outcomes for individuals in distress," states Stephanie MacKendrick, CEO of Crisis Services Canada. "The critical services we are able to provide through our work with IMImobile are a direct reflection of our commitment to offering the most reliable and accessible ways to serve those in need."
The COVID-19 crisis has caused a sudden and abrupt disruption to businesses, communities, and individuals–creating the need to rapidly adapt to a new way of life. This has also caused greater stress on systems and processes in order to serve those in need. You can learn more about how IMImobile products and solutions may be able to help here.
About IMImobile PLC
IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.
IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organizations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Best Buy, IHG, McKesson, Walgreens and more.
IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices Boca Raton, Dubai, Hyderabad, Johannesburg and Toronto, and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.
About CSC
Crisis Services Canada (CSC) is a charitable organization, operating the Canada Suicide Prevention Service, Canada's first and only national suicide prevention helpline, launched in 2017. CSC brings together distress centers to ensure that anyone anywhere in Canada, at any time, can reach out to access support via media of their choice.
If you or someone you know has suicide related concerns, you can call to connect highly trained compassionate responders who will provide support. Call CSPS any time at 1-833-456-4566. Text support is also available at 45645 from 4PM to 12AM, Eastern Time.
For more information about CSC, the CSPS helpline or suicide prevention resources, visit CrisisServicesCanada.ca