Immersive Wisdom connects four geographically distributed sites in real-time on SIPRNet within its real-time 3D geospatial collaboration platform in significant achievement for Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) OnRamp #2

Integrated with Air Force ABMS's DataOne and SmartONE (AI), Immersive Wisdom enabled users across four physically distributed locations on the customer's network (SIPRNet) to simultaneously perform real-time targeting and command & control in a 3D real-time geospatial workspace, via virtual reality, touch tablets, and desktops