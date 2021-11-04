TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The treatment of a cancer patient with immunotherapies offers unparalleled innovation that harnesses the immune system, leading to incredible overall survival benefits for patients who respond. This subpopulation of patients tends to lead a life with cancer as a chronic disease rather than a terminal illness.
However, this can only be achieved if the following questions are answered:
- Which patients will likely benefit, or not?
- Do we have sufficient data to answer the above question/or are we using the current data?
- And how can we design future trials that address that?
Register for this webinar in which featured speakers will try to answer the above questions to initiate discussion and raise awareness.
Join Prof. Dr. Dirk Schadendorf, Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, University Hospital Essen, Germany; Dr. Maria J. Prendes, Head of Oncology, Biomarker Solution Center, Labcorp Drug Development, USA; and Dr. Ravi Karra, Senior Director Oncology, Labcorp Drug Development, Germany, in a live webinar on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Immuno-Oncology – Converting Cancer to a "Chronic Disease".
