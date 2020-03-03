MIAMI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iMoving (https://www.imoving.com/) recently announced a projected three million in sales for 2020, after reporting a sharp increase in growth related to its unique, ground-breaking e-commerce van line platform, currently well into its official launch. The iMoving web-site connects customers and independent movers with intuitive technology, while protecting both with professional vetting and screening, escrow service, and customizable, itemized moving lists. In just 15 months, iMoving already represents 500 different movers in nearly 650 cities.
"We've been absolutely blown away by the response and the growth we've seen," said iMoving CEO, Meyr Aviv. "I've been in this business for for over 20 years, and I've been working on this idea for a few years now, perfecting the platform as we learned what was needed. So I knew that iMoving was a great idea, set to change nearly everything about how the moving industry worked. But I never could have anticipated how quickly we've grown. And with the sort of coverage we've already achieved – across hundreds of cities – I have proof to back up my vision. I know that iMoving will rapidly become one of the largest van line suppliers in the country."
iMoving officially launched its signature app just a few months ago and has reported an unprecedented 100-percent customer satisfaction rating, in addition to skyrocketing sales.
iMoving: An Evolutionary Leap for Van Lines
"iMoving provides movers and customers a place to connect and conduct their business in a safe, neutral way," Aviv explained. "We protect our customers by personally vetting and certifying each mover in our network. And we protect the movers by providing itemized lists of exactly what they're moving, and then ensuring they get paid through an on-board escrow service – all from an easy-to-navigate digital platform. It's just a win-win scenario for everyone."
Some of the major features of the iMoving platform include:
- Listed Items: Customers select their inventory, per item/ per room/ per box, using the digital planner. Movers know exactly what they are moving, from where, and can price accordingly.
- Transparent Rates and Escrow Service: Customers receive competitive bids from multiple carriers vying for their business. The customer can compare pricing by item and read reviews about each carrier. Rates are locked in and unchanging. Customers then pick a mover and pay the cost up front into iMoving's escrow service, assuring movers that money has already been collected. The funds are immediately released within 48 hours after the customer reports a successfully completed move.
- Change Details Anytime/Anywhere: Customers can change and update their inventories anytime, even on the day of the move. Both customers and movers are given notice of the changes.
- Personalized Suggestions: The platform provides reminders and suggestions based on individual inventories, offering expert advice to help customers pack and move easier.
"I started working in the moving industry back in 1999, as a foreman for a moving company in NYC, before buying my first truck and moving to Florida in 2003," Aviv said. "I know both sides of this business, and I've seen moving companies come and go. But what I haven't seen is a major new digital innovation in how moves are planned and performed. That's exactly what was needed. And I'm happy to say: that's exactly what iMoving now provides."
About iMoving
iMoving is an advanced, secure digital platform that allows customers to plan local or long distance moves with qualified movers, while also managing and overseeing the entire process throughout. iMoving is the only service available that allows a consumer to create their move entirely on a single, instinctive online platform. iMoving provides access to a network of licensed and bonded movers who provide competitive bids on each job. And with complete platform oversight, moving-day problems like bad service, rude staff and sudden price hikes are eliminated. Learn more at: www.iMoving.com.
Media Contact:
Mark N. Dorf, President & CEO, Performance Media Strategies
Phone: (301) 881-8333
Email: 234264@email4pr.com