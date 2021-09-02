LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, announced that Aaron Simpson will be joining the crew of consultants as its newest Senior Principal Consultant. Simpson will focus on helping Impact 21 clients improve and refine their marketing strategies by providing best practices and insights gained from his career as a marketing executive, which spans over two decades.
"To say we are thrilled that Aaron is joining us is an understatement," commented Rob Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer of Impact 21. "The results Aaron has achieved over his career are quite remarkable. He truly understands the market and how to create a brand that attracts people and makes them loyal fans. His background and mastery of marketing will greatly help our clients exceed their marketing goals."
Prior to joining Impact 21, Simpson served as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Maverik, where he helped build a brand experience that has created thousands of followers and loyal customers. He led a team of 50 associates responsible for customer strategy and program execution, including customer engagement/loyalty, category management, foodservice, merchandising, and marketing to deliver consistent growth in quarterly sales and profits.
Simpson attended Brigham Young University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting. He later graduated with an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Upon joining Impact 21, Simpson stated, "This is a wonderful organization with strong industry leaders who work hard and get results. I've always admired the work Impact 21 does and am excited to tackle new challenges and find new opportunities for growth for the company and our valued clients."
About Impact 21
Impact 21 was founded in 1998 by industry experts and former retailers, Lesley Saitta and Lisa Biggs. The company is headquartered in Lexington, KY.
By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, as well as a world-class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customer's experience.
Our experienced team of industry experts brings real-world solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment for our clients and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.
