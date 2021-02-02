CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services, has been named No.1 Best in KLAS Security and Privacy Consulting Services in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report with a score of 99.1. This recognition makes it the 14th consecutive year the firm has been recognized by KLAS with awards in a variety of services.
"Our primary mission is to empower our clients by providing a broad range of services and solutions and delivering value, innovation and improved performance," said Pete Smith, CEO and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "We are truly grateful for the ongoing support of our clients and this recognition validates that we continue to exceed their expectations."
Each year KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS.
Being a 'Best in KLAS' vendor means that provider organizations have found that vendor to be the leader in their market segment. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest level of excellence.
"Each year thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendor to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains sets the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services."
The Best in KLAS Security and Privacy Consulting Services designation is reserved for consultants
that help organizations assess, enhance, and develop security and privacy programs through technical or advisory work, which should result in a more secure and private environment. (i.e. security risk assessment, HIPAA privacy assessment, virtual/interim CISO, and penetration, vulnerability, network web application, security testing).
"Security and privacy continue to be a top priority for our clients, and we are proud to be able to provide proactive and actionable solutions to help our clients protect their organizations from potential cyberattacks and ensure their patients privacy is secure," said Andy Smith, president and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "This ranking supports our mission of creating a positive impact by focusing on advancing our clients' own mission to provide safe, high-quality, care more effectively and efficiently."
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 13 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com
