CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle management, and technology services, announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the firm to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list (SP 500) for the seventh year in a row.
CRN's Solution Provider 500 honors the top IT channel partner organizations throughout North America who have earned the highest revenue over the past year. The SP 500 list is widely accepted as the industry standard for the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants on the basis of revenue.
"We are proud to continue to be recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Maria Smith, CFO of Impact Advisors. "We feel this recognition validates the need for our broad healthcare service offerings and the high-value work we provide for our clients. It is also a testament to the dedication of our team to create a positive impact in the healthcare industry."
This year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $403 billion in 2020, up nearly 3% from last year's $393 billion.
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
