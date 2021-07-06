CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle management, and technology services, received a high overall score in the KLAS Security and Privacy Services 2021 Report with a score of 99.1 on a 100-point scale.
"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS for our security services, as this recognition validates that we are providing high-value solutions for our clients and supporting their mission to provide safe, high-quality care for their patients," said Mike Garzone, Vice President at Impact Advisors. "Security and privacy continue to be a top priority for healthcare leaders, and we are proud to support our clients in developing proactive strategies to meet their goals."
For the report, KLAS spoke with security and IT leaders from 74 healthcare organizations of various sizes to understand what makes a security and privacy consulting firm a true partner, which firms are perceived to have the strong security service offerings that healthcare organizations need, how these perceptions compare to the experiences of actual clients, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare organizations' security programs.
In the report, Impact Advisors' security clients consistently rate the firm extremely high, noting skilled people, on-schedule projects, and positive executive involvement.
One CIO said, "Our overall experience was great with Impact Advisors. They did a really nice job of not just putting together their research and report but also adding value along the way. I was able to get their perspectives on a number of things that were out of the scope, and the leaders and consultants were more than willing to provide us with information, answer questions, and help with planning and strategizing. Overall, Impact Advisors had a fantastic perspective. They are a very flexible organization. They were able to adjust when we wanted to make a few modifications. They were very responsive."
In February, Impact Advisors was named No.1 Best in KLAS for Security and Privacy Consulting Services in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report with a score of 99.1. That recognition made it the 14th consecutive year the firm has been recognized by KLAS with awards in a variety of services.
Impact Advisors offers proactive and actionable security risk assessment and security risk analysis services. The security risk assessment services identify potential risks and vulnerabilities to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic protected health information (ePHI) within organizations and complies with all necessary privacy and security safeguards. Security risk analysis services offer clients one "audit-ready" SRA tool to ensure compliance with HIPAA, Meaningful Use/EHR Incentive Program, MACRA/QPP-MIPS Track and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
