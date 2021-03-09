Impact Analytics named in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment

LINTHICUM, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics Inc., the leader in SaaS AI solutions for supply chain and merchandising announced today it was named in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions authored by Mike Griswold, Vice President of Research-Retail. Planning across multiple sales channels while dealing with disruptions has forced retailers to accelerate demand-planning and replenishment capabilities. Supply chain technology leaders can use this Market Guide in search for optimal forecasting and replenishment solutions.
According to the Gartner market definition "The global market for Retail forecasting and replenishment solutions covered in this Market Guide cover and support four distinct core business – Demand planning, Supply planning, Inventory planning, Planning and execution alignment. These solutions must also support multiple planning dimensions such as: time, locations, aggregation levels."
The guide also outlines supply chain planning processes for mature organizations and the logical architecture of planning that has evolved to include consideration of the user experience (UX), specific characteristics of planning science and optimization, a management center, and specific forecasting and replenishment engines. This outlined architecture provides a structured way to evaluate providers when conducting a search for a planning solution.
"We believe that smart decisions are made when humans and machines work together. We have built best-in-class decision systems that unlock the power of artificial intelligence for our customers, in easy-to-use workflows. Our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide is one more validation that our AI-driven solutions are supporting retailers in automating and optimizing forecasting and replenishment," said Prashant Agrawal, CEO of Impact Analytics.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Impact Analytics
Impact Analytics is a fast-growing, AI-powered software solutions company. A leading provider of planning, merchandising and forecasting tools for the retail, CPG and grocery sectors. Its suite of products for Assortment Planning, Allocation Optimization, Markdown Optimization and Promotion Planning is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions and transform their businesses to achieve substantial business benefits. To learn more, visit www.impactanalytics.co
