SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImPACT Applications, Inc., the leading provider of concussion assessment tools, and ConnecME Education, an international educational company that offers tailored assessment solutions, have partnered to bring ImPACT baseline and post-injury testing to the Middle East and North Africa regions.
"We are proud to partner with ConnecME to help deliver best-in-class concussion tools to their customers in the Middle East and Africa. This partnership will provide those customers with a local resource that delivers first-class service and support for customers seeking to utilize the ImPACT software to better identify and treat their patients suspected of having a concussion," said James Gyurke, Chief Executive Officer of ImPACT Applications.
Schools, sports leagues, and insurance companies in the MENA region will now have access to ImPACT, a proven and scientifically-backed concussion assessment tool, through ConnecME. When a patient takes an ImPACT baseline or post-injury test, an ImPACT clinical report is generated. Healthcare providers can leverage these reports and other patient data to make informed decisions and create tailored treatment plans. This is yet another step towards raising concussion awareness, increasing access to quality concussion care, and improving concussion outcomes worldwide.
ConnecME Education has been a stalwart of the education, assessment, and technology sectors for the past 20 years, and has maintained its status as a leader in the market. With ImPACT Applications as an exclusive partner, ConnecME is making pathways in bringing these services to multiple sectors across the region.
"The region has been on an upwards trajectory in both health awareness and preventive medicine, as well as becoming a beacon in health-centric technology and scientifically backed tools," said ConnecME CEO Mohammad Shadid. "We are excited about launching this exclusive partnership with ImPACT Applications as we endeavor to provide high-quality concussion care in the health, sports, and education sectors throughout the region."
About ImPACT Applications:
ImPACT Applications Inc., a Riverside Insights® company, is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared, Class II medical devices that assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion as well as Cognitive Impairment Screener™ (CIS) that helps identify individuals who need further assessment for neurocognitive deficits and mental illnesses. ImPACT Applications also offers FDA cleared ImPACT Baseline Test to home-based users. ImPACT Applications products are used by most major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units. Since 2002, ImPACT Applications has administered more than 20 million tests to over 13 million test takers. Learn more at https://impacttest.com/.
About ConnecME Education:
ConnecME is an international educational company that understands the importance of empowerment and global citizenship. With our strong partnerships, we aim to provide tailored educational and career solutions to meet the unique needs of schools, universities, associations, certifying bodies, and government departments. Our goal is to provide students and lifelong learners with opportunities to help them become globally competitive and to attain excellence and recognition in the global domain. We view our role as one of continuous support to students and candidates in helping to open more doors to opportunities both home and abroad. Learn more at https://connecme.com/.
