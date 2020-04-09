Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Videoconferencing Sector - Zoom’s Shares Have Doubled Since the Start of the Outbreak - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com sees Videoconferencing as a key area experiencing growth due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Companies scrambled to meet the sudden demand for telecommuting options during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an immediate and widespread need for video conferencing, certification services, mobile network equipment, terminals and software, as well as VPNs and other security measures. The video-conferencing company Zoom saw its shares double since the start of the outbreak in December, making it now worth more than Uber and Lyft combined.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering VoIP and Videoconferencing, and related topics such as Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC).
The latest available reports on this sector include:
- Business VoIP Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
- Cloud Conferencing and Communications Comparative Analysis: Zoom vs. Competitors
Videoconferencing is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
