CORDOVA, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact PaySystem today announced the launch of the iBuxx product family. iBuxx was founded to assist small and local businesses in passing the cost of credit card acceptance on to their customers. The Cash Discount Program enables merchants to offer a discount to cash-paying customers while saving on monthly processing fees by more than 95 percent. "With the addition of the new iBuxx suite of products, we can now assist business owners in making the transition from expense to growth," explained Emily Karawadra, Chief Operating Officer. "Our 0% processing fee and flat monthly rate are designed to assist businesses of all sizes that require a variety of technology, from mobile Bluetooth devices to stand-alone terminals to point of sale systems," she continues. The program includes a choice of POS system, Bluetooth reader with the iOS or Android iBuxx App, and a mini POS System. "Our iBuxx products do not require the purchase of any equipment, do not require a contract, do not charge processing fees, do not charge a sign-up or annual fee. Our merchants simply pay a monthly flat fee ranging from $19.95 to $99.95, depending on the program they choose," Karawadra added.
Impact made this program available to existing merchants who were experiencing decreased business and closures in March 2020. The program's adoption was so successful that they decided to expand the technology to all business types that might require it. This is where the development of mobile iOS and Android applications began. Additionally, Impact focused on providing a Point of Sale solution that would provide merchants with a turnkey solution at a low monthly cost. Merchants can go to goibuxx.com to sign-up or use the calculator to determine the amount of savings.
Impact PaySystem was founded in 2001 in Memphis, Tennessee with a strong emphasis on service. Impact's services far outweigh those of a typical payment processing company. Our business model enables merchants to take advantage of products that are tailored to their unique payment requirements. This approach has demonstrated impressive results, and thousands of businesses across the country are now taking advantage of this excellent opportunity. Impact has proudly maintained A+ BBB rating for 17+ years.
