ECS Global offers an impactful retail solution that integrates the management of digital and traditional store signage into one place and benefits the ROI of their customers according to Nucleus Research.
CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECS Global is a retail solutions software company that offers ECS5, a retail solution that integrates digital and print signage in one place, and allows for consistent messaging and branding. Recently, Nucleus Research found that retail stores that use ECS5 gain a return on investment (ROI) in two major areas; the simplification of the management of their retail presentations and more time to spend on strategy instead of process.
Retail stores use different types of signage throughout the store to inform and entice their customers. This includes print signage, shelf tags, digital signage, and signage with video content. Managing a combination of all these solutions to keep it accurate and consistent can be hard enough within one store and it becomes even more difficult and time consuming to manage across multiple store locations. ECS5 from ECS Global is a solution that integrates everything into one place so that it can be managed quickly and efficiently with one central tool. Within ECS5, stores can design, update, and implement digital signage in real time across multiple locations. This ensures up-to-date and consistent messaging and branding.
As Nucleus Research discovered, the ability to easily manage all print and digital signage in one place creates an excellent ROI for retail stores. This drastically reduces the time spent on managing and implementing these retail communication solutions and ensures accuracy across all locations. Nucleus Research also found that integrating this management gave retail stores more time to devote to strategy as opposed to the process of creating and managing the signs themselves. Putting more effort into the strategy will ultimately make it more effective which improves ROI.
ECS Global, Inc. provides software solutions for businesses in a variety of industries around the globe. Their software solutions, including ECS5, allow their clients to manage their messaging and branding by integrating digital and print signage into one tool. ECS Global has helped thousands of businesses worldwide provide accurate and consistent communications to their customers, employees, and partners with their innovative retail solutions.
