SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impactio (https://www.impactio.com/) recently highlighted one of its most valuable member services: generation tools that allow PhD professionals to create comprehensive academic resumes with a few simple clicks. After signing up as a research member, users fill out required information and provide Google Scholar Profile Links to generate a basic CV and resume automatically. Members can then edit their profiles with research and work experience, education, projects, prizes or awards, and other relevant data. Impactio is a growing member-based platform of networking technology professionals united in the goal of sharing and validating their work in an increasingly digital world and making contributions to scientific advancement. Go online to learn more about the specific resume and CV tool HERE.
"Impactio is a state-of-the-art, full-service academic impact analytics and networking platform created exclusively for PhDs, scientists and technology professionals," said Lawrence Shay, CEO and co-founder of Impactio. "And two of the most important items that professionals routinely require are industry resumes and academic CVs. Both are living documents, evolving representations of a professional's journey in life. And as circumstances and experiences change, so too should these documents be updated to reflect one's personal progress. But unfortunately, this necessary task is often a tedious process. Now, in addition to our citation and research management tools, Impactio practically does the work of creating a professional CV for scientists, researchers and PhDs."
Impactio: Build an Accurate Academic CV or Resume in Minutes
- Keep CVs and resumes well organized and easy to follow.
- Show relevant research work and experience, ranked by importance.
- Quantify academic work with multiple ranking and management tools, including research interests, education, memberships/licenses/certifications, impact analytics, publications, projects/presentations/talks, professional skills, media publications, prizes and more.
- Demonstrate expertise and impact through visual charts and graphs.
- Profiles that are easy to build with step-by-step instructions.
- All professional field experience, documentation, citations and global impact recorded conveniently on one platform.
- Use Impactio's in-built Citation Manager to organize global research citations.
Impactio's Citation Manager: The Perfect Time-Saving Tool
Traditional citation counts are no longer an accurate measurement of researcher contributions, based on institutional ranking and importance. And although citation management is still the key to persuasive and impactful reports that are timely, well organized and ranked, most organizations, grant review boards, and employers expect an in-depth accounting of a specific researcher's impact.
Impactio has created a comprehensive and modern way to quantify a researcher's impact and research. This data is included and sorted through a variety of useful presentation tools like graphs, Citations Per Year, Academic Radial Plots, Academic Ranking, Global Citation Distribution Map, Citing Institution Ranking, and Metrics/Rankings of cited journals clearly sorted by publication type. And most importantly, all of this information is available to researchers on a single convenient digital platform for the first time.
To learn more about Impactio's Citation Manager, please visit HERE. Impactio is signing on new members now.
About Impactio, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Impactio is America's leading platform of academic impact analytics and reputation management designed for scientists and researchers. Impactio catalyzes global scientific and technological advancement by developing various innovative cloud-based software and services to make scientific communication more effective, ultimately helping scientists and researchers be more productive and successful. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Impactio is made with love and passion for technology by alumni from the EECS Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Learn more at: https://www.impactio.com/.
Media Contact:
Lawrence Shay
1.415.287.018
237691@email4pr.com