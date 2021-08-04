ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImpactParents, a coaching resource to support behavior management training for parents of children and teens with ADHD, anxiety and related challenges of executive function, has launched a new podcast. Parenting With Impact, https://impactparents.com/, a podcast about using the coach approach to empower children to become independent adults. The Parenting with Impact Podcast will:
- feature leading experts, bringing you cutting edge information about your child's challenges;
- teach parents real-life, practical strategies to create lasting change; and
- demonstrate how a coach approach can improve family communication, one conversation at a time.
The podcast is perfect for parents who want to improve their current family dynamic.
The debut episodes feature:
- a brief introduction into ImpactParents and the coach approach with Elaine and Diane
- an insightful conversation with Sarah Cheyette, MD – A Pediatric Neurologist who discusses what is most important for parents to understand when raising teens and young adults with ADHD.
- an inspirational success story of ImpactParents alumni, Jean McIver, who shares her successes in applying the coach approach and lessons from Sanity School as both a parent and a teacher
Elaine Taylor-Klaus says, "A podcast is the perfect way to celebrate ten years of supporting parents. Our community has been asking for this, and we're super excited to offer insights, tools and strategies to parents in the podcast universe!"
Fans of the podcast can contact Tetan via email at podcast@impactparents.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.
To listen to the podcast: https://impactparents.com/podcast/
About Impact Parents
ImpactParents.com is an online community, award-winning blog, and service organization created by Elaine Taylor-Klaus and Diane Dempster, certified coaches with their own lived experience raising children with complex challenges such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, gender identity issues, and more. Drawing from both personal and professional experience, they teach and inspire parents to raise complex kids with confidence and calm.
https://impactparents.com/about-impactparents-our-story/
The podcast is produced by Market Domination, LLC.
