SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced its 5th Annual Impartner Catalyst Awards recognizing channel program excellence. The global awards, which are typically presented at the company's annual customer and channel management summit (pre-Covid) ImpartnerCON, honor those companies and teams who have powerfully ignited the performance of their channel. This year's Impartner Catalyst Award winners include:
- Fujitsu (PFU) - Most Effective Partner Program Reinvention: For completely reinventing the company's partner program to transform the way Fujitsu manages their services businesses through partners.
- Honeywell - Consistent Worldwide Partner Experience: For giving every partner, in every business across the globe, the same effective experience, enhancing partner engagement and loyalty.
- Siemens - Partner Communications Revolution: For consolidating multiple newsletters on multiple systems in multiple languages into one, automated solution to streamline communications and get the right info to the right partner at the right time in the right language.
- Qualtrics - Partner Ecosystem Growth Explosion: For a razor-sharp focus on onboarding and education and partner engagement, which allowed the company to step into the direct sales channel and rapidly turn it into a scale pedal for the business.
- Yamaha - Rapid Digital Transformation: For an accelerated effort to push the company through a channel technology digital transformation in record time – accelerating value for partners and time to value for the solution.
- Zscaler - Lodestar for the Security as a Service Channel: For innovation in creating a digital experience for a Security as a Service business that rocketed their channel ahead and enabled a full-scale cloud transformation for the partner system.
"We're extremely proud of our customer base and the world-leading customers we serve," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, Impartner's VP of Customer Success. "There are so many great examples of how companies have taken their channel performance to the next level using our technology, which is ever more critical in an environment where it's nearly impossible to be on the ground and the indirect channel is more important now than ever before. The selection process is difficult but this year's winners truly stand out for their innovation in a crowd of very talented pros."
About Impartner
Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
