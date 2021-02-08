DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the international importing industry remaining in a high state of flux over the last 12 months, revolutionary Import Management System (IMS) provider Mercado Labs, based out of Dallas, TX, saw exponential growth throughout 2020. From new customer wins, to a wealth of new platform enhancements focused on building greater resiliency into global supply chains, to funding investments backing the company's planned expansion this coming year.
Mercado continues to stand out from other supply chain platforms as it builds true visibility, connectivity, and resilience into every step of the supply chain, with its core focus on improving the First Mile. Mercado continues to add the latest in innovative technology to enable the transformation of supply chains by pioneering a radical evolution for importers and their network around the globe. With a constant stream of successes throughout 2020, the future is looking even more promising for Mercado in 2021.
Transforming the Supply Chain
Importers across industries have been feeling the continuous strain on their fragile supply chains in recent months, impeding their time to market, straining their ability to sell effectively, whilst adding to their rising costs hitting their bottom line.
Mercado tackles the supply chain disconnect by shifting the focus onto the place where importers have the most control over their success: the First Mile. The company's Import Management System (IMS) addresses three fundamental areas that immediately improve the visibility, control, and automation of the global supply chain:
1. Connecting suppliers to products – improving time to market through increased clarity, control, and confidence.
2. Connecting products to customer demand –increasing sales through improved inventory management with complete visibility, analytics, and transparency.
3. Connecting end-to-end teams – reducing expenses and achieving business goals through a fully connected, predictable, and digital supply chain.
Building Resiliency Through Partnership
Reliability and efficiency have long been top priorities of supply chain management, and the recent pandemic has thrust resilience into the spotlight. But, to be resilient, supply chains must also be sustainable. Central to achieving sustainable supply chains is the ability of importers to have full visibility and traceability across these chains. New technologies are putting this level of visibility and traceability within reach, however companies will need to collaborate to build the comprehensive systems capable of enabling supply chains that are truly more resilient and sustainable.
At the core of the Mercado brand lies the role it plays in bringing value not directly to sales, but also improving international importers' bottom line by focusing on the people within the supply chain. Partnerships play a crucial role in creating extended supply chain value, and Mercado is planning the launch of its upcoming Marketplace is designed to help tie the currently disparate elements of the industry together so importers can benefit from a more synergistic technological landscape.
Mercado has already teamed up with industry leaders including ShipZ, Cleartrack, Chain.IO, OWL Solutions, OpenTrack, and Project44 as the first partners in Marketplace, with a number of additional partnerships already in the pipeline for 2021.
Innovation & Expertise Steering Company Growth
Mercado is also excited to announce the upcoming launch of a new product, Mercado Plan, in addition to supplier-focused Compliance Kits expected in the first quarter of 2021. Both additions to the expanding Mercado product portfolio will enhance the regulatory, supply chain, and social compliance standards within international importers. In turn bringing clarity and standardization to a highly manual and unstructured process and improving the partnership between importers and their suppliers across tiers.
In addition, Mercado is proud to announce the hiring of Ivan Guevara as Head of Sales and Jeremy Brooks as Head of Engineering. Both roles perfectly complement the existing Mercado Leadership Team, with both Guevara and Brooks bringing decades of experience to help the business reach its ambitious goals for the year ahead.
Ivan Guevara is a Marine Corps veteran who has built his history on sales — starting as a door-to-door salesman and working his way up to sales leadership roles. Working at companies like IBM, Quintiq, and Dassault Systems, Ivan brings a wealth of experience in bringing top tier new business and will establish a customer-focused sales strategy to bolster Mercado's growing customer base.
Jeremy Brooks is an engineer and entrepreneur with an impressive history of building and implementing strong engineering programs across a variety of industries. Jeremy has worked at Mozido, Hideaway Report, and was a Co-founder of Primo Athletic and Shep prior to working at Mercado. His expertise has already brought significant improvements to both the back-end and user interface across the platform, with a series of new platform releases and updates in the pipeline for Q1.
2021 is going to be a big year for Mercado
From comprehensive thought leadership and enhanced updates, to revolutionary partnerships and new expertise, Mercado has a range of promotional activities planned to showcase its transformative IMS to an ever-widening market audience throughout 2021.
The brand has featured heavily across leading industry media, including Sourcing Journal, Let's Talk Supply Chain, Freight Waves, Alcott Global and more, with additional promotional activities planned in the coming months.
Mercado Labs is an Import Management System (IMS) designed to help businesses rely less on email and spreadsheets to manage millions of dollars of inventory across their supply chain — from First Mile to Last. Plan, buy, and move your products with ease to bring them to market faster, save money, and improve sales. For more information, spokespeople, pictures, and interviews relating to this press release, please contact Mercado: Kayleigh Hansen, Marketing Specialist / kayleighhansen@mercadolabs.com
