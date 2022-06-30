In this free webinar, learn how spatial biology can provide insights into the spatial distribution and cellular interactions in clinical tumor biopsies. Attendees will get a review of current spatial techniques and a demonstration of a streamlined spatial workflow supporting whole slide imaging coupled to advanced quantitative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven image analysis. The featured speaker will discuss an application of an 8-plex mIF and H&E fusion on a single tissue slide for a comprehensive tissue immunophenotyping analysis of tumors.
TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current immuno-oncology research is revealing diagnostic, prognostic and predictive cell states and identities with implications for drug and diagnostic development as well as diagnostic testing. However, it is challenged in that only a minority of patients respond.
This is especially prevalent using therapies that rely on immune activation such as checkpoint inhibitors, due to the complex and heterogeneous immune escape mechanisms which can develop in each patient. Therefore, the development of robust biomarkers, enabling rational patient selection and the design of precise combination therapies, is key for the continued success and improvement afforded by this valuable treatment. The need for spatial distribution in clinical biopsies is now more than ever.
Today, spatial biology is finally giving researchers much needed contextual information resolving cells and biomarkers. It provides a comprehensive study of cellular composition, cellular functions and cell-cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment (TME).
Join this webinar to learn how spatial biology can provide insights into the spatial distribution and cellular interactions in clinical tumor biopsies.
Join Jay Lee, MD/PhD, Director of R&D and Innovation, Ultivue, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Importance of Spatial Distribution Insight from Clinical Biopsies.
