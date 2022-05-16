Family-Owned Shop Wins Gold Alongside Disney, Mattel and Other Top Companies
DEER PARK, N.Y., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impress Digital Technologies, a family-owned, Long Island-based print and integrated marketing group has taken top prize in the 28th annual Communicator Awards - an international marketing and communications competition hosted by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
The team at Impress, led by father-daughter duo John and Brianna Bifone, won the prestigious Excellence Award for Printed Collateral for Marketing and Promotion for their work on a nationwide campaign to promote "Cloud Cuckoo Land," a New York Times bestseller by author Anthony Doerr from publisher Simon & Schuster.
Impress joins companies including Forbes, T-Mobile, Mattel, and Disney as Excellence Award winners at this year's Communicator Awards. More than 4,000 entries were submitted for consideration by the Academy's team of industry-leading judges.
"We worked hard on this campaign, and it's an honor to receive recognition for it," said Brianna Bifone, production manager at Impress. "Print is alive and thriving, and this award showcases Impress' dedication to this exciting industry."
The campaign included a large, custom-designed standee and cutout elements that mirrored the novel's cover for display in bookstores around the US. It was distributed to more than 600 retail stores nationwide, was highlighted on social media and encouraged employee and customer interactions in the stores.
"Impress is entering an important and exciting chapter, as we expand both our team and our offerings," says founder John Bifone. "This recognition by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and I'm very proud to work with them."
Impress Digital Technologies, which opened its doors in Manhattan in 1992 and moved to Long Island in 2000, offers business-to-business and direct-to-consumer print, design and integrated marketing services including business cards and invitations, promotional kits, apparel, gift items and more. A valued print vendor to the publishing, education, and hospitality industries for three decades, they've recently expanded their services into the fashion industry as they merged with another Long Island-based print group: Jomark Graphic Solutions. Visit impressdt.com to start a project or to learn more about services.
Media Contact
JP Emerson, Impress Digital Technologies and Jomark Graphics, 1 6318647111, jp@jomarkgraphics.com
SOURCE Impress Digital Technologies and Jomark Graphics