MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, issued a $5 million dollar challenge on Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room: Pandemic" on July 19, 2021. Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump and leading promoter of voter-fraud conspiracy theories, said if anyone can disprove the accuracy of the data that he claims shows election interference, he would give them $5 million dollars.
There is a presumed requirement that to be eligible for the $5 million dollar election fraud challenge one must attend his upcoming cyber symposium, which takes place in South Dakota between August 10 and 12. However, there has never been a transparent and easily attainable way to attend this private, invite only event.
SlickRockWeb has attempted on multiple occasions to make contact with Mike Lindell and /or his associates via email, his website Frankspeech dot com and on Twitter. On August 9th at 11:56 CDT a reply was finally received to the SlickRockWeb inquiry from a Mr Erskine who included the following statement "Here is some information on the symposium. Please follow the link if you'd like to make an application." However there was no actual link included in the email response. A copy of this email can be made available upon request.
An impromptu group comprising of threat intelligence analysts, elections integrity analysts and cybersecurity analysts, including SlickRockWeb CEO Eric Ellason, has previously looked at some of the claims of election interference in the November 2020 elections.
"We look forward to demonstrating that some of these claims of election fraud in the November 2020 election are not accurate and are based in fundamental misunderstandings in how OSINT analysis and tools can be applied to the data," said Eric Ellason, CEO of SlickRockWeb.
The SlickRockWeb group of experts is collectively being called an EIP Team and all have strong backgrounds in digital forensics and OSINT. A report on initial findings can be found here: https://www.slickrockweb.com/eip-report.php
The SlickRockWeb EIP team can be contacted at 612-217-2301 or via an online web form at cyber.slickrockweb.com
