HOBOKEN, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area email deliverability expert discusses email deliverability tools in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews the problems with email authentication, spoofing attacks, and the negative effect undelivered email can have on business reputation.
The author explains email security terminology, including Sender Policy Framework (SPF), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM), and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Compliance (DMARC). She concludes by discussing the benefits of implementing DMARC with monitoring and urges readers to work with email deliverability experts.
"Emails that fail to reach their targets represent critical missed opportunities," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "And when hackers successfully spoof company email addresses, your online reputation suffers."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Improve Email Deliverability and Secure Business Reputation with Essential Tools."
Terms to Know
"SPF (Sender Policy Framework) – Your email administrator creates an SPF record specifying the IP addresses authorized to send email from your domain. The receiving mail server refers to the SPF record to authenticate the sender and determine whether to accept or reject the email."
"DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) – DKIM provides a second form of email authentication using public key cryptography. The system attaches a digital signature to outgoing emails. Inbound mail systems then decrypt and verify the digital signature against a fresh version."
"DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Compliance) – DMARC uses SPF and DKIM protocols to provide visibility into email processing. Sending organizations create DMARC records specifying how to handle email that seems to come from their domain."
Benefits of DMARC and Monitoring
"Combining DMARC compliance with monitoring helps to preserve your company reputation while improving email deliverability. For instance, when you publish a DMARC record and correctly configure SPF and DKIM protocols, you prevent spoofing emails that appear to come from your domain."
Experts Ensure Best Email Deliverability
Implementing email protections to ensure deliverability requires careful system setup. Additionally, monitoring email reputation and making essential adjustments necessitates vigilance. eMazzanti offers the email protection services business leaders need to protect their organization.
Ensure the receipt of business-critical communication by partnering with the email deliverability experts at eMazzanti
