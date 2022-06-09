In this free webinar, learn how a comprehensive and proprietary cancer reference database comprised of genomic and immunomic biomarkers can help biopharma organizations in their biomarker strategy by strengthening their biologic hypothesis and helping to de-risk clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss promising new results obtained in the context of a clinical trial on the usefulness of Immunoscore IC® testing in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients who received an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) treatment in combination with chemotherapy.
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Immunotherapy has emerged as the most promising cancer treatment in the last decade with a major impact in oncology by inducing durable responses. However, relatively few patients are able to benefit from this advance. With a growing number of clinical trials testing immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) or CAR-T cells, one of the main objectives for researchers now is to extend immunotherapeutic approaches to more patients and tumor types while decreasing the risk of clinical trial failures.
In this promising race against cancer, biomarkers represent one of the cornerstones of drug development programs and can be used in clinical trials to select patients and, ultimately, be employed as companion diagnostics. Biomarkers are also used for research purposes to better understand the mechanism of action for drugs, enable internal decision-making, and the ability to build clinico-genomic datasets.
In this webinar, Dr. Chiara Cremolini will present results obtained in the context of a clinical trial on the usefulness of Immunoscore IC® testing in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients who received an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) treatment in combination with chemotherapy.
In the webinar, Dr. Jérôme Galon will also explain how the Veracyte Biopharma Atlas, a comprehensive and proprietary cancer reference database comprised of genomic and immunomic biomarkers that are assessed by Veracyte's best-in-class assays, can help biopharma organizations in their biomarker strategy by strengthening their biologic hypothesis and helping to de-risk clinical trials.
Join Chiara Cremolini, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology, University of Pisa; and Jérôme Galon, PhD, Director, Inserm, Cordeliers Research Center, Paris, France and of Veracyte, for the live webinar on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Clinical Research in Oncology Using Immune Scoring Biomarkers & a Multi-omics Approach.
Immunoscore IC is a novel assay designed to help predict a patient's response to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The assay measures the densities of PD-L1+ and CD8+ cells, as well as the proximity among these cells, on a single tissue section using imaging tools, and then produces a risk score based on a proprietary algorithm. The Immunoscore IC assay is available for biopharmaceutical companies and is part of the Immunoscore family of assays. These assays measure the immune reaction in and around the tumor and help to determine drugs' mechanisms of action and their impact on the tumor microenvironment (TME). The Immunoscore IC is available for clinical research. It has not been cleared nor approved by the FDA and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. Our tests address eight of the 10 most prevalent cancers by incidence in the United States. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests, assays, biopharma business opportunities and immuno-oncology offerings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "suggest," "may," "will" "prospective," "potential" and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. An example of a forward-looking statement includes, among others, that the Immunoscore IC assay is intended as a tool for predicting which patients may benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at http://www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Veracyte and the Veracyte logo, are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries. Immunoscore IC is a trademark of Veracyte SAS registered in France. Immunoscore is a registered trademark of Inserm used by Veracyte under license.
