DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail technology company, Impulsify Inc., who provides cloud-based point of sale, self-service kiosk solutions, and data-driven retail design services to the hospitality industry, has just announced their arrival onto the Glamping scene. The Denver-based software company recently signed several Glamping sites and will soon launch the general store of its first luxury campground in Escalante, UT.

A fusion of glamour and camping, "glamping" allows visitors to experience unique parts of the world without sacrificing the comforts and luxuries of home. With a mission to provide upscale, self-service retail "anywhere people live, work, chill, crave" – Impulsify's plug-and-play retail solutions and expertise extend seamlessly into the campground general store of some of the most desirable glamping sites in North America. 

"Our experience designing unique and convenient self-service retail for discerning hotel guests makes our move to glamp-grounds a logical next step," says Impulsify CEO, Janine Williams. "Offering technology-driven, well-planned retail in campground general stores is an essential for any glamping site where guests crave both comfort and convenience - and owners seek proven, effective sources of incremental revenue!"

Impulsify's software technology and revenue results present developers, owners, and managers an easy-to-implement solution designed to benefit both the glamp-ground and the guests who visit.  

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of retail stores for non-retail businesses.

