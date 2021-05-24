IRVING, Texas, and IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STid, creator of the world's most awarded access control reader, announced today that IMRON Corporation, a leading provider of security management software and access control solutions, has selected its Architect® reader as IMRON's preferred mobile credential reader. STid Architect, the industry's first modular based access reader, has been fully integrated in IMRON's cloud-based UnityIS for a best-in-class hardware and software security solution.
Award-Winning Readers from STid
STid created the first module range of secure RFID, NFC (HCE) and Bluetooth® readers. The Architect readers are based on an intelligent RFID core (Bluetooth optional) with six interchangeable module options including card reader, keypad, touchscreen, biometric fingerprint sensor, QR code and 125 kHz options. This unique modular concept provides the ability to upgrade features and security levels easily. STid was the first RFID manufacturer to receive First Level Security Certification (CSPN) and to offer access solutions compliant with European regulations on personal data protection (GDPR). The readers are fully compatible with the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol - OSDP™ V1 and V2 – and High Security SSCP®, Secure & Smart Communication Protocol for certified solutions – making them the ideal choice for global companies with offices in Europe and the U.S. The patented, tamper resistant system protects sensitive data and allows the deletion of authentication keys. Architect readers use the latest MIFARE® DESFire® EV2 contactless chips with new data security mechanisms for secure transactions based on AES-128 and enhanced protection against relay attacks. The Architect Blue range uses EAL5+ certified crypto processor to encrypt data.
Partners have full control of the configuration and management keys of their readers for complete autonomy. Any device with an Android or iOS system and that supports Bluetooth and/or NFC is compatible with the readers, which includes smartphones and a full range of tablets; ultraportable laptops; connected watches, bracelets, and rings; keychains; cars; and more. The readers offer five options for ID – badge, slide, tap-tap, remote, and hands-free – so individuals can use whatever is easiest and most intuitive to them.
"STid takes a unique, modular approach to readers, which optimizes inventory and reduces the number of parts needed by 40 percent," said Frederick Trujillo, U.S. operations manager, STid. "Our reader is the first line of defense – and most visible – for security solutions. The Architect reader series is exceptionally reliable, flexible, simple and future proof. Aptly named the Architect series, we offer multiple aesthetic options to work well within various corporate identities and interior designs."
Award-Winning UnityIS Software by IMRON
The cloud-based UnityIS by IMRON is a powerful access management system for a wide range of industries. It doesn't require complicated software installations or costly licenses, is remarkably easy to use and can be accessed from any web browser on smartphones, tablets or computers virtually anywhere helping to reduce the need for dedicated staff as they can now remotely manage the system. With quick installation, no firewall programming and 99.9% uptime, users can manage access from anywhere, instantly add a new user, update existing records, and assign access control attributes. Events can be viewed in real-time, and doors can be monitored and controlled from anywhere with user friendly graphic maps. Keeping the team informed is a snap with the easy-to-use reporting system. Featuring bank-level encryption, the database is automatically backed up daily with immediate access for the last 90 days. Historical data can also be accessed as needed. IMRON Corporation performs all maintenance on the software and database, making it especially user-friendly. With a simple subscription model and no upfront license fees, UnityIS is affordable and scalable for a wide range of business users.
"We've fully integrated the STid mobile credential provisioning in our cloud offering, UnityIS, including deployment, assignment/re-assignment, revocation, and phone migration," said Fawzia A. Atcha, Ph.D., vice president, IMRON. "Since UnityIS can be accessed from any internet-connected device, mobile credential management is convenient and easy."
The combined offering is available immediately. To learn more about how STid readers and cloud-based UnityIS software by IMRON can help your business, please contact sales@imron.com.
About IMRON CORPORATION
IMRON CORPORATION is a leading provider of Security Management Software and Access Control solutions. With its non-proprietary "open" architecture standard, IMRON Corporation converges solution-oriented technology, customization and unparalleled customer service for easy-to-use security solutions that have been installed and field-tested at more than 10,000 sites worldwide. IMRON Corporation's comprehensive software platforms offer unprecedented control of all physical security requirements. Hybrid solutions can leverage virtually any existing system, and disparate technologies, to create a customized cost-effective offering. The Company was founded in 1997 by Imron Hussain, who was the first to develop a fully integrated Windows-based software application integrating Access Control, Video Management and Alarm Management.
About STid
STid's mission is to protect people, their property and data through secure access and identity. For more than 25 years, STid has created and marketed identification solutions for high security physical and logical access control, as well as Automatic Vehicle Identification. The Company aims for businesses, residential, governments and industry to simplify and protect their digital identity management by developing non-proprietary intelligent identification solutions that use state-of-the-art RFID, NFC, Bluetooth® and Internet things of Things (IoT) technology. A recognized pioneer in its field, STid was at the forefront by being the first manufacturer to obtain First Level Security Certification (CSPN) from the French government agency ANSSI for its access control solutions. With eight awards, STid offers the product line – the Architect° series of readers – most awarded in the world by security experts.
Media Contact
Leasa Ireland, STid, +1 3107507082, PR@27enginesmarketing.com
SOURCE STid