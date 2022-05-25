The new brand reflects the impact this unique and growing non-profit community is having on education technology around the world
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's leading non-profit collaborative in educational technology and digital learning has a new look and new name. Today, IMS Global Learning Consortium officially launched its new brand, 1EdTech™ Consortium.
1EdTech signifies a collaboration united in enabling an open, innovative, and trusted tech ecosystem across K-12, higher education, and corporate learning that lifts the potential in every learner. The new 1EdTech brand has been under development with input from across the IMS member community for several years.
As IMS and now as 1EdTech, the community will continue its pivotal role in enabling digital learning innovation. 1EdTech members have been at the center of the rise of learning platforms featuring seamless learning experiences, the acceleration of learning tools, technology-enhanced digital assessment, data-informed teaching and learning, integration that enables digital on day one of learning, advancements in digital microcredentials and learner records that open up new possibilities for lifelong learners and defining the future of learning application trust and accessibility. 1EdTech community growth has accelerated to more than 740 member organizations from 28 countries represented by more than 7,000 individual collaborators.
"The 1EdTech brand reflects the passion of our community in working together to achieve what none of us can achieve on our own," explained Dr. Rob Abel, CEO of 1EdTech. "We work collaboratively on the common foundations for an open, innovative, and trusted educational technology ecosystem bolstered by what amounts to an unparalleled joint investment in technical work that lifts the entire sector."
"The members, board, and staff worked together to define what we wanted the new brand to signify moving forward," said Rick Johnson, 1EdTech Board Chairman and VP of Product Strategy at VitalSource. "1EdTech represents a commitment from us all to find new ways to collaborate and accelerate the impact that technology can have on education and learning worldwide."
1EdTech member organizations represent K-12 school districts, state departments of education, higher education institutions, government-led initiatives, and edtech suppliers. The unique and expansive collaborations with thought-leaders and innovators from all sectors allow for a digital ecosystem that works for everyone. It brings transformative digital learning tools that work together to ease the learning experience for educators and learners while saving institutions time and money in implementation; creates adaptable tools that enable personalized learning pathways at all levels; provides insights on how technology improves learner success, retention, and outcomes; and leads to learner achievement, opportunity, and employment with digital credentials.
1EdTech will celebrate its new brand at this year's Learning Impact Conference in Nashville, June 13-16, 2022.
