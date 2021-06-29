NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fixed income has long lacked innovation in technology, resulting in burdensome workflows and missed opportunities. IMTC launched a new and improved platform that enables fixed income investment managers to improve the accuracy and speed of investment decisions, delivering better outcomes for clients. The investment management system (IMS) minimizes manual, time-consuming workflows that prevent investment managers from scaling assets without adding substantial headcount.
"Many clients approach IMTC because legacy technology holds them back – at best, firms are missing opportunities, but at worst, old tech is causing them to make mistakes. IMTC streamlines our clients' complex fixed income workflows enabling them to grow AUM with lower costs," explains Russell Feldman, COO of IMTC.
In particular, SMA managers are limited by the number of accounts they can manage effectively. It takes too long to analyze the vast bond universe and decide how to best allocate ideal candidates across accounts; additionally, manual data entry and system fragmentation can lead to trade errors and compliance breaches. With IMTC, fixed income managers have reduced the time spent identifying the right investments for each portfolio by 50%; as a result, portfolio managers can optimize investments, allocate trades, and ensure compliance across their accounts simultaneously. The cloud-based platform replaces an older version with an upgraded user interface, simplified navigation, and system performance improvements.
Erik Zoega, CEO of IMTC and enterprise technology veteran, expands upon why IMTC launched a new solution: "This is a pivotal moment for fixed income investment managers as they continue to experience significant fee compression and pressure to provide more customized services at lower costs. The new IMTC investment management system sets firms up for the future by enabling significant efficiency gains across portfolio and order management workflows. Ultimately, we enable our clients to better service their existing clients and compete more effectively for new business."
More than one-third of IMTC's client base have shifted to the new platform and are actively experiencing the benefits of the upgraded system. Explore IMTC's new website, which details how potential users can automate and simplify their complex workflows. For an in-depth demonstration of the platform, please contact IMTC here.
About IMTC
IMTC is a technology company that provides innovative solutions for fixed income professionals. IMTC's investment management software seamlessly connects people, processes, and data to streamline fixed income investment workflows, empowering faster and more accurate decision making to drive performance and, ultimately, growth. IMTC's solutions include portfolio construction, portfolio management, order management, market data & analytics, reporting, risk & compliance, and a managed data service. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City and Copenhagen, Denmark.
