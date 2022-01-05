LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iMyFone, a pioneer in the field of digital innovation and digital solutions for users, released an ultimate WhatsApp data recovery software- ChatsBack. This tool will primarily enable users to recover WhatsApp messages and attachments directly from iOS/Android devices, Google Drive backup, or iTunes backup.
Imagine losing WhatsApp business chats, or important personal messages accidentally, or in case the device is stolen, system crashes or updates, or the most common one, broken screens or damages. Scary, right? That's when ChatsBack comes up as a savior with its efficient data recovery services.
"ChatsBack is the ultimate WhatsApp data recovery solution in any scenario. Moreover, whether lost or deleted WhatsApp messages, photos, videos, audio, contacts and files, ChatsBack will bring them all back", said Emily Ma, product manager of ChatsBack.
Killing features of ChatsBack
- Selectively Recover & Preview Before Recovery
Unlike any other recovery tool in existence, Users can get a preview of the found data before they do the data recovery.
-ChatsBack will ensure the WhatsApp data you ultimately need. Users can recover the data based on their actual demands, with no worry about the storage spaces.
- 100% Safe
iMyFone guarantees that users' data and login details are kept absolutely private and not within reach of anyone.
-Knowledge of data being recovered will belong solely to the user.
- Time-Saving
With only a few minutes required to complete data recovery, the ChatsBack app saves its users valuable time.
-Not only is this crucial in saving time, but it can also make a lot of difference in emergencies.
- Recover without uninstalling
ChatsBack allows users to recover their WhatsApp data without uninstalling and reinstalling the app.
-This ensures sustainable use of internet data and storage space.
Learn more: https://www.imyfone.com/whatsapp-recovery/
About iMyFone
Founded in 2015, iMyFone hit an active user base of 1 Crore people in 2021. "With our leading technology, iMyFone products have been reported by more than 120 high-authority Media with honest ratings and reviews. More and more people tend to choose and rely on our products when they have digital issues. We are committed to guaranteeing the best products and service, and will never change", said Dean Huang, CEO of iMyFone.
Media Contact
iMyFone
Website:https://www.imyfone.com/
SOURCE iMyFone
Media Contact
Molly, iMyFone, 86 0755-85254595, imyfone7@gmail.com
SOURCE iMyFone